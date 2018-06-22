Summer is officially here in Las Vegas, so if you're looking for something to do with your family to beat the heat, here are a few suggestions:

Discovery Children's Museum has plenty of hands-on activities for your kids to learn and play at the same time. The Summit, for example, is a 70-foot tower that features interactive science exhibits as well as climbing and sliding structures. Kids can also develop their creativity at Young at Art, interact with water structures in Water World, and learn problem-solving abilities at Solve It! Mystery Town. The museum also hosts 21+ Adult Nights with cocktails, light bites, and other activities.

Escapology hosts eight different escape rooms, all of which require groups of people to work together to solve puzzles, complete challenges, and find their way out of a themed room. Game themes range from taking down cyber hackers, solving vintage murders, and finding the antidote to a deadly virus.

Flip N Out Xtreme has two locations in the Las Vegas valley - one in Henderson and one in Summerlin. Each location has slightly different activities that range from trampoline dodgeball, trampoline basketball, slackline, jousting, and trampoline walls. Other activities include rock walls, zip lines, laser tag, and mechanical bulls.

Glowzone is a glow-in-the-dark fun center with a Ninja Warrior-inspired obstacle course, a 26-foot-tall ropes course, mini golf, a "paintless paintball" activity called Bazooka Ball, bumper cars, an arcade, and a 28-foot climbing wall that looks like the side of a building. They also regularly host adult nights, which include a DJ, cocktails, and unlimited attractions.

The Las Vegas Ice Center offers hockey and figure skating classes, as well as times for public skating if you're just looking for a night out with your family. Public skating times vary from a day-to-day basis, so be sure to check their website before you go.

Laser Quest is a multi-level laser tag arena that can hold up to 32 players at once. They also have three escape rooms, which include scenarios such as escaping from detention and a horror-themed room for the older members of your family.

Meepleville is a board game cafe with a library of over 2,000 games. You can enjoy a bite to eat while renting out a game with the family, or you can check out their calendar if you're looking for events like trivia challenges, big group games, and more.

Sky Zone has an array of trampoline areas, including a Foam Zone that lets you try out new tricks while landing in a soft foam pit. There's also a Sky Ninja course, which lets you test your skills on an obstacle course dozens of feet off the ground (don't worry about falling - you're given a safety harness to keep you safe). Other activities include a trampoline wall, a balance ladder, a trampoline basketball course, and a Club Glow which has laser lights and a DJ.

Bowling

Texas Station’s Texas Star Lanes celebrate Hot Summer Nights through the end of July with $1.50 games all day from 8 a.m.-close, including cosmic bowling from 2 p.m.-midnight every Thursday. In addition, from 10 a.m.-11 p.m. every Thursday through July there are $1.50 snack bar specials on small fries, hot dogs, cheese nachos, small soda and ice cream.

At Santa Fe Lanes inside Santa Fe Station, up to four bowlers can play the game for two hours for $48. That price includes shoe rentals; one large, one-topping pizza; and one pitcher of soda and is valid from 3-7 p.m., Monday-Friday throughout summer.

