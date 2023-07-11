Watch Now
Helping families in need with the 13 Connects Community Baby Shower

From July 17<sup>th</sup>&nbsp;through 28<sup>th</sup>, you can give child items at participating locations, including America First Credit Union, Subaru of Las Vegas, Children’s Cabinet, or at KTNV Channel 13.
Posted at 10:27 AM, Jul 11, 2023
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A warm blanket, a full bottle, and clean clothes.

In Southern Nevada, many newborns don’t have these essential infant items. You can help needy families with the 13 Connects Community Baby Shower.

From July 17th through 28th, you can give child items at participating locations, including America First Credit Union, Subaru of Las Vegas, Children’s Cabinet, or at KTNV Channel 13. You can also give a monetary donation by texting “13CONNECTS” TO 50155.

Your donation stays in Southern Nevada, and the 13 Connects Community Baby Shower is sponsored by Subaru of Las Vegas, Landmark Recovery, and America First Credit Union.

