LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - The following is a list of 2018 Las Vegas Halloween events and attractions happening around town:

HAUNTED HOUSES

APOCALYPSE VEGAS: DEAD CITY VEGAS

Special ops attraction Apocalypse Vegas has debuted their very own Halloween experience “Dead City Vegas” which takes place four nights a week for all of October. It offers guests 20 minutes of adrenaline packed adventure as the only Halloween attraction in Las Vegas where you can fight back.

Guests will dodge live zombies wreaking havoc, look for weapons and retaliate with those weapons as they work their way through a 38,000 square-foot indoor maze filled with the undead.

Dead City Vegas debuted to the public last weekend and will run through Oct. 28. The attraction operates every Thursday and Sunday evening frtogom 7 to 10 p.m. and every Friday and Saturday evening from 7 p.m. to midnight.

General admission is priced at $29.99 per person and includes entrance into the haunted experience.

ASYLUM & HOTEL FEAR

The Asylum began life as The Meadview Health Sanctuary in the late 1800’s. Once a cutting-edge facility like the Kellogg facilities of Michigan, its purpose was to foster good health through controlled diet, exercise and regulated purging of the intestinal tract. As its theories on health fell from social prominence, the facility declined into disuse.

The Feoray family emigrated from Europe where they owned and operated an inn. When Jonathon Feoray came to the states as a young man, he brought with him the knowledge and experience of the family business. He worked at several hotels and inns as he traveled across the country…little did he know his travels would end in his own peril.

These two attractions are together at the Meadows Mall.

BONNIE SCREAMS

Located in Red Rock Canyon, where travelers in the 1800’s treked the Spanish Trail towards the west coast. This was no easy journey, many of these people died from the desert’s unforgiving climate. Now, those lost along the way still roam the ranch! These spirits still have something to say and ” reach out ” when you least expect it. This journey is not for the faint of heart, as each victim will descend through three new, forbidding haunts that wind throughout the darkened town.

FREAKLING BROS

Freakling Bros. Horror Shows presents the Trilogy of Terror with the R-rated Gates of Hell, The COVEN of 13 and Castle Vampyre haunted attractions. Freakling Bros. has a reputation as "one of the best in the business" by concentrating on primal fears, relying on live performers, and creating theatrical illusions. These attractions are located at 4245 S. Grand Canyon Drive.

On Oct. 18, Freakling Bros. is proud to celebrate equality, diversity, and inclusion with its second annual FREAKLING LGBTQ NIGHT to kick off Pride Week 2018. Freakling Bros. stands proudly alongside the LGBTQ community and as a token of that alliance, will offer special 2-for-1 tickets of the same type at the Trilogy of Terror, as well as a free rainbow glow necklace.

OTHER THINGS

ANDIRON

Halloween isn’t just for the kids – adults can get in on the holiday spirit, throw on the costume and unleash the fun and fright at the first-ever Spooky Ball at Andiron Steak & Sea. Downtown Summerlin’s popular neighborhood dining destination transforms itself into a Halloween hotspot on Friday, Oct. 26 at 7 p.m. This haunting evening affair is Halloween’s answer to Andiron’s popular White Party and features a live DJ, a fortune teller, a photo booth, Halloween-inspired cocktails, and an array of food stations and devilish desserts.

BLUE RIBBON BRASSERIE

The Freddy Krueger cocktail will be available just in time for Halloween. It’s a Del Amigo Mezcal based cocktail combined with ginger, honey, lemon, and hot sauce. It is said to be smooth with a crisp kick just like Freddy Krueger himself.

BLUE RIBBON FRIED CHICKEN

The scary mouth-watering Boo! Bird sandwich has made a comeback this year and it's just what's needed to get everyone in the holiday spirit. Prepared with sweet, savory and spicy ingredients, this sandwich is said to scare taste buds. The Boo! Bird is served between two toasted buns that are layered with the signature fried chicken, crispy coleslaw, golden crunchy onion rings, zesty melted pepper jack cheese and drizzled with their signature ghost pepper BBQ sauce. The Boo! Bird is available at all Blue Ribbon Fried Chicken locations in New York and Las Vegas for $9.25 throughout the month of October.

BRIGHTWOOD COLLEGE HALLOWEEN SPOOKTACULAR

Brightwood College in Las Vegas will host a Halloween Spooktacular event Saturday, Oct. 27 from 10 a.m. to noon at the campus located at 3535 W. Sahara Ave. The event is free and open to the public, as the community is invited join Brightwood College in celebrating the season with activities and refreshments.

CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT

Caesars Entertainment has carved out some spooktacular savings this Halloween with rates starting as low as $34. BOO-k your hotel room today and enjoy:

25% off all Las Vegas Properties, with rates starting from $34.

Total Rewards members receive 750 Tier Credits per night with their hotel stay*

Valid Oct. 17 through Nov. 1 at 9 a.m.

Applies for travel through March 31, 2019

Disclaimer posted online; offer ends Nov. 1, 2018.

CAESARS PALACE

Things will get spooky for Halloween this year at Caesars Palace. On Oct. 27 starting at 9 p.m. the Alto Bar will be having a Day of The Dead themed party that will include a DJ, décor, models, Avion drink specials and a costume contest at the stroke of midnight with cash prizes and giveaways.

VISTA Cocktail Lounge will once again be hosting its Yelloween party in conjunction with Veuve Clicquot on Oct. 26 and Oct. 27 starting at 9 p.m. Drink specials will include the Yelloween with Belvedere Pink Grapefruit Vodka, falernum, elderflower and fresh lemon and the Scarlet Letter made with Belvedere Pink Grapefruit Vodka, Créme de Cassis, elderflower and fresh lemon- both topped with Veuve Clicquot Champagne. A DJ will set the vibe for what will be sure to be a fun and frightening evening.

CITY OF NORTH LAS VEGAS

Celebrate a safe Halloween with the North Las Vegas Police Department. This is your one-stop shop for candy and Halloween fun! Candy will be distributed only to children; please bring your own bag or container for trick-or-treating from 5-7 p.m. on Oct. 24, at Home Depot, 1275 W. Craig Road, North Las Vegas. The event is free and open to the public.

Celebrate Halloween with STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math). Design a monster, create a candy catapult, watch gummy worms dance and more! Experiments are geared specifically for preschool and younger elementary students. This one-hour program incorporates literacy and a variety of hands-on activities from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 25, at Alexander Library, 1755 W. Alexander Road, North Las Vegas. The event is free and open to the public.

CLARK COUNTY PARKS AND RECREATION

West Flamingo Senior Center (6255 W. Flamingo, 89103) is hosting an Out of This World Alien Halloween Party on Friday, Oct. 19 from 11:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. Blast off into a galaxy of fun with their outer space-themed Halloween party where costumes are encouraged, but not required. The party will include lunch, entertainment, and prizes. The cost is $6 per person.



Join Aquatic Springs (7025 South Fort Apache Road, 89148) on Oct. 19, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. for the Monster Mash Swim Bash. Come watch a Halloween movie, travel the Spooky Squares Trail, and explore the Small Slide. The pre-registration is $3 for adults and $5 for kids. On the day of the event, adults are $3 and kids are $7. Please note: Children under the age of 8 need to have an adult in the water with them.



Paradise Recreation Center (4775 S. McLeod, 89121) is hosting the Paradise Pumpkin Party on Oct. 24 from 5-7 p.m. The event is for kids ages 3-12 and will include a trick or treat trail, arts, and crafts, and decorating/carving pumpkins. Children 8 and under need to be accompanied by an adult to carve a pumpkin or they can paint it. The registration deadline for the free event is October 19.



The 2018 Halloween Spooktacular will also take place on Oct. 24, from 6-9 p.m. at Hollywood Recreation Center (1650 S. Hollywood, 89142). The Spooktacular is a free family event with fun, games, cake walk, trunk or treat, bounce house, crafts, candy, and a very scary haunted house. Additionally, food trucks will be there with a variety of food available for purchasing.

Commissioner Jim Gibson, along with the STOP (Safety through Outreach and Prevention) Coalition is sponsoring a free Trunk or Treat family event on Oct. 25 at Whitney Park (right next to Whitney Recreation Center at 5712 E. Missouri Ave., 89122) from 6 -8 p.m. There will be trunk or treating, music, live entertainment, mascot dance-offs, face painting and classic cars.



Hall-O-Breeze, the annual Halloween event at Desert Breeze Community Center (8275 Spring Mountain Rd., 89117), will take place on Oct 25, from 5-8 p.m. The event is for ages 13 and under and includes games and a trick or treat trail. The event is $5 per person (if you register in advance by October 20) or $10 per person at the door.



Robert E. “Bob” Price Recreation Center (2050 Bonnie Lane) is hosting a free Halloween event, Monsters at the Manor, on Oct. 25, from 4-6 p.m. The event is for ages 12 and under and will include games, candy, and contests while supplies last.



On Friday, October 26, come for a whole day of ghostly, family-friendly good times at the Clark County Wetlands Park (7050 E. Wetlands Park Lane, 89122). From 12-3 p.m., walk in any time for the Wetlands Spooktacular, including crafts, stories, fortune telling, and more. From 5 p.m to 8 p.m., sign up online for Creatures of the Night to explore the Haunted Maze, walk the trails after dark, and have close encounters with live creepy crawly animals. No advance signup is needed for activities between 12-3 p.m., “Wetlands Spooktacular.” Advance signup through RecTrac is required for activities from 5-8 p.m., “Creatures of the Night,” with two choices in ticket times, either 5 p.m. or 6:30 p.m.



Parkdale Recreation and Senior Center (3200 Ferndale St., 89121) is hosting 2 events on Halloween (October 31) during the day. Brenda’s Bingo Boo Bash and Costume Contest for seniors will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Seniors are encouraged to come to play, wear a costume and maybe win a prize. Lunch will be provided, but space is limited. Registration is required for the event along with an admission fee of $2 per person.



Parkdale will also be hosting the Open Rec Bingo Boo Bash and Costume Party from 2:30- 5:30 p.m. on Halloween (October 31). The party is for registered Open Rec Members. Participants will enjoy bingo, crafts and more. If you wear a costume, you could win a prize. Refreshments will be provided and registration is required to participate in the free event.

Finally, the Dr. William U. Pearson Community Center (1625 West Carey, 89032) is sponsoring a Halloween Safe Night which will take place from 5-8 p.m. on Halloween (October 31). The free event includes carnival games, food (while it lasts), jumpers, and more.

CORKS 'N CRAFTS

Succulent Pumpkin Workshop

DIY-ers can create a one-of-a-kind pumpkin at this over-the-top decorating class. Crafters can choose from one medium or two small pumpkins for an untraditional, chic centerpiece with real succulents. $50 per person and classes will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 3, 12, 20, and 23 or 1 p.m. on Oct. 28. In addition, there will be a Kids Pumpkin Decorating class on Wednesday, Oct. 17 at 1 p.m.

Slimes & Potions

Join the family-friendly workshop where kids can learn the process of making three types of gooey Halloween-themed slime. $35 per kid and includes a juice box, soda or water, and a small snack. Slimes & Potion classes are available 5 p.m. on Oct. 19 or 1 p.m. on Oct. 27.



Wizarding Workshops

Calling all witches, wizards, and muggles! Corks ‘n Crafts offers an exclusive wizarding workshop this holiday season featuring wand making, spells & potions, and “pick your house” banner making. This potter-ific workshop also includes one butterbeer and a chocolate frog. Space is limited and is $70 per person. Classes are held at 6 p.m. on Oct. 26 or Oct. 30.

TREAT STREET AT DOWNTOWN SUMMERLIN

Treat Street returns to Downtown Summerlin from 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31. Other event highlights include Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s Spooky Block Party on Park Centre Drive; movie screening featuring “It’s The Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown” at 5:10 p.m., 5:40 p.m., 6:10 p.m., 6:40 p.m. and 7:10 p.m. and the largest Drone Selfie at 6:55 p.m. sharp on Park Centre Drive. The Teal Pumpkin Project also returns this year and there will be a Howl-O-Ween dog costume contest benefiting the Animal Foundation. In addition, the Build-A-Bear Workshop is happening Oct. 26-28; Dave & Buster's is hosting an Eat. Play. Trick. Treat. Halloween Party on Oct, 27; Dance Dynamics is creating a haunted hallway for Treat Street guests; Corks 'n Crafts will offer Halloween crafting fun; and Wonderland Bakery will offer some Halloween treats.

FLAMINGO HOTEL-CASINO

The hotel-casino will offer a variety of drink specials including a spirited “Monster Margarita” made with el Jimador tequila, midori , lime juice and sweet and sour. Guests can also enjoy Corona and Modelo bottles for $6 and a Witches Brew Shot $8.

FOXTAIL NIGHTCLUB AT SLS

Foxtail Nightclub at SLS Las Vegas is turning back the clock for its Thriller – Everything ‘80s Annual Halloween Party on Oct. 26. The Strip’s nightlife hotspot will transform into a totally righteous ‘80s bash complete with the hottest jams from the decade by DJ Sean Essex. Renowned Michael Jackson tribute artist Santana Jackson will perform a live set of hits by the King of Pop. Costumes are encouraged, so bust out the bustiers, oversized shoulder pads, and parachute pants and dance the night away on this “THRILLER” night, produced by Next Events in conjunction with Everything ‘80s Meetup Group. Doors for Foxtail Nightclub’s Thriller – Everything ‘80s Annual Halloween Party open at 9 p.m. with open well bar available until 10 p.m. Cover is $15 and VIP table reservations are available. All guests must be age 21 and older.

FREED'S BAKERY

No tricks – just treats! Freed’s Bakery will offer an array of spooky treats in celebration of Halloween, available throughout the month of October.

FREMONT STREET EXPERIENCE ROCK OF HORROR

Fremont Street Experience will transform into a mischievous haunt inhabited by the walking dead, zombies and creatures of the night during Rock of Horror Oct. 26-31. Guests are encouraged to forget all inhibitions during a six-day celebration of wild debauchery with Halloween haunts, flash mobs and free nightly entertainment including themed, theatrical musical performances by Alter Igor and Here Come the Mummies on Saturday, Oct. 27, at 9 p.m., as well as an exclusive production show “Wicked Dreams." Revelers who don their scariest and most seductive costumes will have the chance to win cash prizes.

GILLEY'S SPOOK-TACULAR HALLOWEEN COSTUME CONTEST

Gilley’s Saloon, Dance Hall & Bar-B-Que at Treasure Island will host a Halloween party Wednesday, Oct. 31. The event will include a $850 costume contest with $500 first place, $250 second place and $100 third place prizes; drink specials featuring Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Jack Daniel’s and El Jimador and live music with Scotty Alexander starting at 9 p.m. Please note that any face masks must be removed when arriving at Gilley’s and if walking through Treasure Island.

GOLD SPIKE

Thursday, Oct. 25 – Attack of the Demon Hipster Chicks IV

Hallo-week kicks off with a special Halloween version of Gold Spike’s infamous Ladies Night – ladies can enjoy complimentary champagne from 10 p.m. – 12 a.m. DJ Mika Gold will be performing in the Living Room while Jupiter Year conjures up live music in the Backyard.

Saturday, Oct. 27 – Downtown Asylum

Insanity will ensue during the Sexiest Female Costume Contest at Gold Spike. Over $3,000 in cash and prizes will be awarded. DJ P-Dog will have the Living Room trembling while DJ Bass Ventura spins in the Backyard starting at 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 28 – DJ Teenwolf’s ‘That’s My Jam’ Zombie Rave III

The dead will rise for the return of Teenwolf’s ‘That’s My Jam’ zombie rave in the Living Room. Indulge in 2-for-1 cocktails from 10 p.m. – 12 a.m. With a dance contest beginning at 1 a.m. where over $1,000 in cash and prizes will be awarded.

Wednesday, Oct. 31 – Fright Spike IV: Downtown’s Biggest Halloween Party

On Halloween night DJ Freddy B carves out the dance floor in the Living Room while DJ Teenwolf delights the dance floor in the Backyard. Fight Spike IV guarantees to be the largest Halloween costume contest in DTLV as $7,000 in cash and prizes are awarded to guests in four categories including Best Overall, Scariest, Best Couple and Sexiest Female.

GRIMALDI'S

Avoid the doorbell this Halloween and escape to Grimaldi’s for its Hiding from Halloween Special for adults. This special is complete with a salad, one topping 16” pizza, a bottle of 19 Crimes Red Blend and caramel apple cheesecake for $50.

HAKKASAN GROUP

JEWEL Nightclub at ARIA Resort & Casino

Friday, Oct. 26

DJ Drama

Saturday, Oct. 27

Steve Aoki

Monday, Oct. 29 | Halloween Celebration

blackbear

OMNIA Nightclub Las Vegas at Caesars Palace

Friday, Oct. 26

Main Club: Martin Garrix

Heart of OMNIA: Lucky Lou

Terrace: Mikey Francis

Saturday, Oct. 27

Main Club: Zedd

Heart of OMNIA: Bamboozle

Terrace: Sammi

Tuesday, Oct. 30 | Halloween Eve

Main Club: Zedd

Heart of OMNIA: Crooked

“Wild At Heart” presents a special edition, “Eat Your Heart Out” with a $5,000 costume contest

Terrace: DJ Mondo

Wednesday, Oct. 31 | Halloween Celebration

Main Club: Steve Aoki

Heart of OMNIA: DJ Dash

Terrace: Pedi

Hakkasan Nightclub at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino

Thursday, Oct. 25

Main Club: Illenium

Friday, Oct. 26

Main Club: NGHTMRE

Saturday, Oct. 27

Main Club: Kaskade

Ling Ling Club: DJ Dash

Sunday, Oct. 28 | Halloween Celebration

Main Club: Borgore

1 OAK Nightclub at The Mirage Hotel & Casino

Friday, Oct. 26

DJ Karma

Saturday, Oct. 27

DJ Shortkutz

Wednesday, Oct. 31 | Halloween Celebration

Lil Uzi Vert

HALLOVEEN AT OPPORTUNITY VILLAGE

Once again, the Magical Forest will be shrouded in Halloween finery for HallOVeen , beckoning ghouls and goblins of all ages with a spine-tingling good time. This is season six of HallOVeen and the Magical Forest has quickly become a favorite fundraiser. Park-goers will enjoy signature attractions — The Forest Express Ghost Train, Cheyenne’s Enchanted Carousel, The Avalanche Slide, The Blizzard Mini-Coaster and more — to go along with new 2018 rides!

HARRAH'S LAS VEGAS

Carnaval Court will get into the Halloween spirit. On Oct. 27 and Oct. 31, enter the sexiest and most creative Halloween costume contests for a chance to win a bar tab at the VIP Yelloween experience featuring Veuve Clicquot. Surround your senses in the eerie vampire world, dance to live music by featured bands and enjoy cocktails by Bacardi, Cazadores and Grey Goose, delivered with a show by flair bartenders.

HOCUS POCUS AT HENDERSON PAVILION

Halloween arrives early at the Henderson Pavilion when Disney’s 1993 spooky tale, Hocus Pocus, is shown on the Pavilion screen at 7 p.m. on Oct. 5. Admission is free and open to all ages; no tickets are required.

INSPIRE

Halloween party-goers are invited to Inspire from Friday, Oct. 26, through Wednesday, Oct. 31, for 3 levels of entertainment. On Saturday and Wednesday night, catch all night scary movies in the theatre, monster mash to the sounds of DJ Absent Minded on the second floor or drift up to the rooftop for sounds by DJ Dilemma. Guests will be judged throughout the evening in various costume categories including Sexiest Female and Best Costume for a chance to win up to $200 in cash prizes and VIP bottle service. On Sunday night, Industry Night at Inspire adds allure to their traditional lineup with $100 VIP tables, $20 open bar including well cocktails, draft beer, wine and champagne while DJ Mike Fusion drops beats on the rooftop.

LA BONITA SUPERMARKETS

In partnership with the North Las Vegas Police Department and the City of North Las Vegas, La Bonita brings its annual Trunk or Treat to the Arrowhead Community of North Las Vegas. The event is held at La Bonita’s parking lot at 2672 N Las Vegas Blvd. and will take place from 6 – 9 p.m. on Oct. 26.

LAS VEGAS PARKS AND RECREATION

Ward 2 Trunk or Treat

Saturday, Oct. 13, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Free and open to the public.

Veterans Memorial Community Center parking lot, 101 N. Pavilion Center Drive.

Fun, activities for all ages, costume parade, trunk-or-treating, local entertainment, car show, community vendors and food trucks. Online $25 registration for the car show includes event T-shirt, dash plaque, goodie bag and raffle tickets for prizes and gift cards. Call 702-229-6405 for more information.

Ward 4 Trunk or Treat and Movie in the Park (all ages)

Friday, Oct. 19, 5:30 p.m.; movie begins at dusk.

Free and open to the public.

Police Memorial Park, 3250 Metro Academy Way.

Join Councilman Stavros S. Anthony to kick off the Halloween festivities early. Enjoy activities for all ages, including kids’ costume parade, trunk-or-treating, local live entertainment, raffles, community vendors and the “Hotel Transylvania 3” movie. Free popcorn and water while supplies last. Bring your blanket or low-backed chairs to be more comfortable on the lawn. Food truck items will be available for purchase. Call 702-229-2524 for more information.

Ward 1 Family Trunk-or-Treat and Creature Feature

Thursday, Oct. 25, 6 to 7 p.m. trunk-or-treat; 7:30 p.m. movie begins.

Free and open to the public; trunk-or-treating for children walking up to age 10, in costume.

Trunk-or-treat in Lieburn Senior Center parking lot, 6230 Garwood Ave.

PG-rated “Beetle Juice” creature feature in Mirabelli Park, just west of the community center. Bring the children in costume to enjoy a safe trunk-or-treating event, followed by a creature feature on a huge outdoor screen. Call 702-229-6359 for more information.



Halloween Carnival and Trunk or Treat (ages walking to 11 years old)

Thursday, Oct. 25, 6 to 8:30 p.m.

Free and open to the public.

East Las Vegas Community Center, 250 N. Eastern Ave., 702-229-1515.

Enjoy the children’s costume contest, carnival games and safe trunk-or-treating at this annual event. Call 702-229-1515 for more information.

Halloween at the Pool: Witches, Wizards & Water! (all ages)

Saturday, Oct. 27, noon to 5 p.m.

Cost: $4 per person.

Municipal Pool, 431 E. Bonanza Road, 702-229-6309.

The life ghouls are ready to play some games with the ghosts and goblins who decide to show up at the pool. There will be hauntingly good music, fun games (inside the water and out), a lesson in making some spooky concoctions, and flying through the water -- even a few games of Quidditch!



Ward 6 Safe Halloween Celebration (all ages)

Wednesday, Oct. 31, 6 to 8 p.m.

Free and open to the public.

Floyd Lamb Park at Tule Springs, 9200 Tule Springs Road, 702-229-8100.

Bring the family to enjoy trunk-or-treating by flashlight, games for the kids, costume parade, hayrides, DJ music and community vendors. Food trucks will offer refreshments for sale. For more information, call 702-229-5463. Sponsored by the city of Las Vegas, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and the Centennial Hills YMCA.

LAS VEGAS POLICE HALLOWEEN EVENTS

October 24:

Northeast Area Command

Trunk or Treat: 4 p.m.-7 p.m.

Walnut Recreation Center

3085 N. Walnut

October 25:

Convention Center Area Command

Trunk or Treat: 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

750 Sierra Vista Drive

Enterprise Area Command

Monster Mash: 6 p.m.-10 p.m.

6975 W. Windmill Lane

Southeast Area Command

Trunk or Treat: 6 p.m.- 8 p.m.

Whitney Park

5712 Missouri Avenue

South Central Area Command

Trunk-or Treat, 5 p.m.- 7 p.m.

Cambridge Rec Center

3930 Cambridge Street

October 31:

Bolden Area Command

Safenight Halloween Carnival

5p.m.-8:30 p.m.

1625 W. Carey Avenue

Northwest Area Command

Halloween Celebration: 5 p.m.-8 p.m.

Floyd Lamb State Park

9200 Tule Springs Road

Spring Valley Area Command

Treat Street: 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Downtown Summerlin

1980 Festival Plaza Dr, Las Vegas

LYFT DISCOUNT

The Las Vegas Coalition for Zero Fatalities wants Halloween revelers to experience all treats, no tricks and celebrate responsibly by providing up to $10,000 in free Lyft ride credits. New and existing users can ride smart and use code “HALLOWEEN10” for $5 off of two rides from Friday, Oct. 26 through Wednesday, Oct. 31 while supplies last.

MADAME TUSSAUDS

Have a SPOOK-tacular time this Halloween at Madame Tussauds Las Vegas. Guests who dare to enter the world-famous attraction can receive 50% off entry when they wear a costume on Oct. 31. Snap a selfie with a familiar celebrity face and have a bloodcurdling time.

MARVEL'S AVENGERS S.T.A.T.I.O.N.

On Nevada Day, Oct. 26, local families are invited to Marvel’s Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N. to Trick-or-Treat through the attraction all day during operating hours from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. A portion of the proceeds from all ticket and retail sales for the day will benefit the Clark County School District’s S.T.E.M. education initiatives. All trick-or-treaters will receive a special Marvel’s Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N. bag to put all of their goodies in as they visit each exhibit room throughout the attraction. Children and adults are encouraged to dress up as their favorite Marvel superhero.

MIRACLE FLIGHTS HALLOWEEN 5K

Grab your costume and join the party at the Halloween Half & 5K, supporting Miracle Flights at 9 a.m. Oct. 27 at Fiesta Henderson. The costumed run is open to all ages and skill levels — from walkers and joggers to more advanced runners. Can't participate but still want to join the party? Fun volunteer opportunities include zombie roamers, finish line cheerleaders and a headless horseman. Register for the race and learn more at www.miracleflights.org. Promo code FLIGHTS2018 saves 10 percent off your entry fee — and makes a donation to nonprofit Miracle Flights to help fly a sick child to life-saving medical care.

NEVADA BALLET THEATRE PRESENTS 'DRACULA'

There will be four performances of "Dracula" at The Smith Center's Reynolds Hall on Oct. 25-27 at 7:30 p.m. and Oct. 28 at 2 p.m. For tickets, click here.

NEVADA NORTHERN RAILWAY

The Haunted Ghost Train will once again embark on a frightening journey through Ely as those aboard hear ghost stories, roll through haunted tunnels and gasp at sightings of headless horsemen, the undead, even alien activity. The haunted locomotive welcomes brave souls every Saturday in October, in addition to Friday, Oct. 26, and encourages guests to arrive in costume. Tickets are $39 for adults, $20 for children age four to 12, and free for children under four years old.

NORTH LAS VEGAS HARVEST FAIR & FESTIVAL

Celebrate the fall season with the city of North Las Vegas' Harvest Fair & Festival featuring Trunk or Treat. Take a break from the music at the Notes of Autumn concert at The Amp and head over to this great carnival event. The Harvest Fair & Festival will be 2 p.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 20, at Craig Ranch Regional Park, 628 W. Craig Road, North Las Vegas. It is free and open to the public. Enjoy trunk or treating, carnival games, costume contests, live entertainment, face painting, balloon artists and more! Food and drinks will be available for purchase.

NORTH LAS VEGAS POLICE SAFE HALLOWEEN EVENT

On Wednesday, Oct. 24, the North Las Vegas Police Department is hosting its 18th annual Safe Halloween event. Families are invited to celebrate from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Home Depot parking lot, located at 1275 West Craig Road. There will be live entertainment, vendor booths and free trick-or-treating for children 12 and under. This event is free to the public.

OPERATION HALLOWEEN

Operation Halloween is a family-friendly, indoor Halloween experience where guests will explore five meticulously themed rooms for 55 minutes. Activities are hands-on and all ages are welcome to participate. This 7,500-square foot space at Tivoli Village has been fully transformed into a “not-so-spooky” Halloween headquarters for safe family entertainment. All props and decorative elements were mindfully selected to remain suitable for all ages. The attraction opens Oct. 5.

PAHRUMP, DUMONT DUNES

Each year on Halloween, thousands of people join together at Dumont Dunes for an adrenaline-fueled Halloween weekend of motorized mayhem. Bring your RV, dune buggy, dirt bike, rally truck, sand rail and/or Razor and experience the insanity of riding the sand dunes while enjoying the family-friendly trick-or-treating environment for the little ones

Date: Saturday, Oct. 27 – Sunday, Oct. 28

Time: Arrival and departure times vary.

Details: $5 per person or $10 for a wristband to access the event throughout the Weekly passes are $30 for a non-holiday week and $40 for a weekly pass that includes a holiday weekend. Season Pass vendors may have passes available, but it depends on availability. Please call the BLM at 760-252-6000 directly for passes. That number is 760-252-6000.

Location: The Open Area is located south of the Amargosa River and east of Highway 127, about 31 miles north of Baker, California. There are two ways of getting to the dunes. The Little Dunes staging, and camping area is directly off Highway 127, conveniently located for immediate staging. One mile north of here, just off Highway 127, is Dumont Road, a dirt road which follows and crosses the river, leading to the main field of large dunes.

PAMPLONA COCKTAILS & TAPAS

Pamplona Cocktails & Tapas is hosting a special Halloween/Dia De Los Muertos Bachata Brunch on Oct. 28. Every Sunday, the restaurant's brunch features special Spanish-American brunch treats in addition to tapas, sangrias, paellas and very interactive dancing and music-making (no experience needed). This Sunday there will also be a costume contest and special holiday food (like traditional pan de muerto) & cocktails. Winner of the costume contest will receive a $100 food credit.

PARIS LAS VEGAS

Enjoy great views and a uniquely haunting experience as you ride to the top of the Eiffel Tower Experience. As part of the Veuve Clicquot Yelloween theme, every ticket purchase on Oct. 26, 27, 28 and 31 will come with one specialty drink provided at the bar on the bridge and one souvenir. Guests must be 21 and older. Additionally, any guest wearing a spirited costume will receive a $5 discount.

PAWN PLAZA

Pawn Plaza will provide a safe trick-or-treat event on Halloween to get downtown children (and other children from the Las Vegas community) off to a fun and festive Halloween celebration. Every tenant will be passing out candy to trick or treaters from 3 – 6 p.m. on Oct. 31. The event is open to all children (costumes are suggested).

PINOT'S PALETTE

Throughout the month of October, Pinot’s Palette [pinotspalette.com], the local paint and sip hot spot, is turning everyone onto the black-light painting trend. This is a cool and unique take on art that is fun for families, friends, and even dates! You are invited to come to the dark side to see how it works.

PKWY TAVERN

PKWY Tavern Flamingo will kick off All Hallows’ Eve week on Friday, Oct. 26 with a thrilling Halloween-themed Block Party featuring live entertainment alongside delicious bar bites and festive drink specials. Beginning at 9 p.m., revelers who come dressed in their sexiest, scariest and most outrageous costumes will have the chance to win $1,000 during the PKWY Tavern costume contest, and the first three runner-ups will also take home $750, $500 and $250 in cash.

PLANET HOLLYWOOD HOTEL-CASINO

Visit Heart Bar on Oct. 27 and enter the costume contest to show off the sexiest or most creative costume. The winner will receive a bar tab and bragging rights.

PLAZA HOTEL-CASINO

The Plaza in downtown Las Vegas will host a Halloween bash on Oct. 27 at 7 p.m. in its porte cochere under its iconic dome. Guests are encouraged to wear their spookiest costumes to the party that will feature a DJ playing popular hits, carnival food including caramel apples, hot dogs and nachos, outdoor bars with drink specials, and monster wrestling by Luche Libre Las Vegas. The party is free and open to guests 21 years of age and older. Drink specials will be “Boozy Cider” made with Maker’s Mark Bourbon, $7, “Witches Heart” made with Jägermeister and Malibu Pineapple Rum, $7 and Pabst Blue Ribbon cans for $2.

PT'S TAVERNS

Halloween parties will be held at 26 of its 60 locations throughout the Las Vegas valley. PT’s Pub, located at 1331 S. Boulder Hwy. Ste #100 in Henderson, will get into the spirit of Halloween on Oct. 12 with themed cocktails and shots, costume contests, prize giveaways, and a buffet. PT’s Gold, located at 690 S. Green Valley Pkwy. in Henderson, will celebrate on Oct. 27 with live entertainment, a photobooth, costume contests, specials, and a buffet. PT’s Pub, located at 310 E. Warm Springs Rd. in Las Vegas, will host a Halloween party on Nov. 3 featuring karaoke, themed cocktails and costume contests with prizes awarded to the best, the most creative and the scariest costumes. Other participating taverns will host unique offerings throughout the spooky season.

RED ROCK HOTEL-CASINO

Celebrate the season at Red Rock Resort with the Hallo-Wine Fest from 5-8 p.m. on Oct. 27 inside Crimson. Throughout the festival, ghouls, goblins and guests will gather to sample wine and beer. Each attendee will receive a tasting notes book and a wine glass to take to each beverage station. Tickets cost $60 each, and can be purchased on Ticketmaster.com.



On Oct. 25, Red Rock Resort hosts a Halloween-themed Rock Shot Bingo where guests are encouraged to wear costumes for the bingo session. For $25 per person, bingo aficionados get to play 10 electronic bingo games with 30 cards each while listening to top 40s music from a live DJ. When someone at your table wins, everyone gets a free shot. Winners receive prizes in addition to cash. Doors open at 8 p.m. and the games start at 9 p.m.

REMEDY'S & DISTILL

Calling all witches, goblins and monsters of the night, get ready for a spooky evening at the neighborhood spot of Remedy’s and Distill as they celebrate Halloween with a property-wide Halloween Party on Oct. 27 at 7 p.m. Guests 21 and over can have a wicked good time at this annual bash with live music, favorite brews and enjoying food specials throughout the evening.

RIO ALL-SUITE HOTEL-CASINO

VooDoo Rooftop Nightclub & Lounge is getting in the spirit with a Day of the Dead themed party. The party will feature el Jimador, Corona and Modelo drink specials. Guests can participate in costume contests for a chance to win a table and bottle on Oct. 27 and Oct. 31. There will also be an artist live painting at 4-foot sugar skull that the venue will keep.

ROCKHOUSE

Rockhouse invites revelers to kick off Halloween week during a Monster’s Ball extravaganza Saturday, Oct. 27. Beginning at 9 p.m., Rockhouse will leave no trick un-treated or partygoer un-thrilled as guests who don their scariest and most seductive costumes will have the chance to win cash prizes, proving there is no better place to celebrate All Hallows’ Eve.

ROCKY HORROR HALLOWEEN SPECTACULAR

The cast of Frankie’s Favorite Obsession is once again hosting The Rocky Horror Picture Show Halloween Spooktacular 2018 at the Tropicana Cinemas (3330 E. Tropicana Ave. at Pecos Road) with two Halloween shows on Saturday, Oct. 27, at 8 p.m. and midnight. There will be a special musical pre-show as well as three costume contests with prizes: Halloween, Rocky Horror and Drag. Tickets $10 both online and at the box office. Prop kits and buttons $2 (no outside props), cast t-shirts $15.

SHARK REEF AT MANDALAY BAY

Tree Top's "Squeeze the Day" will find Seymore Good - the family-friendly, squeezable applesauce pouch - embarking on a mission to take the fright out of food. Families will be able to dawn their best Halloween costume, dance with Seymore, and try samples of Tree Top's clear pouches from 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., October 6-7 (Saturday and Sunday) and October 13-14 (Saturday and Sunday) at the Shark Reef Aquarium in Vegas.

There will also be a blood drive at the Shark Reef from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 26. Anyone who donates blood will receive one regular admission ticket to Hallow-Reef and a Red Cross t-shirt while supplies last.

SIN CITY HALLOWEEN

All events on Fremont East on Oct. 27. The Sin City Halloween 5K Costume Theme Run will be at 6 p.m., Halloween Parade at 8 p.m. at Fremont and Maryland Parkway and car show from 9 a.m. to midnight.

SKYE CANYON

Skye Canyon adds Pick-a-Pumpkin fundraiser benefiting Create a Change Now Foundation to the lineup of activities at Chalktober Fest on Saturday, October 20, 2018. From 2 to 6 p.m., kids can pick a 6- to 15-pound pumpkin to take home for free from a patch of 1,000 pumpkins. A suggested $2 per-pumpkin donation benefits Create a Change Now, a local nonprofit that educates children and families about nutrition to prevent diseases associated with unhealthy eating habits.

THE GALLERIA AT SUNSET

The Great Pumpkin Decorating Contest. The Galleria at Sunset is hosting the Las Vegas Artists’ Guild as they present the Las Vegas Artists’ Guild Galleria Fine Art Expo. The two-day art event will be on Oct. 13-14. The Galleria Fine Art Expo will feature artwork from the Las Vegas Artists’ Guild. These award-winning artists from across the Vegas Valley area will be displaying the very best in fine art. Various mediums will be presented including oil and acrylic paintings, sculptures, glass, photography and more. The artists will offer both original works of artwork as well as fine art for purchase. This is a great opportunity to meet the artists. Many of which will be giving live art demonstrations so the public can watch a masterpiece being created.

THE LINQ HOTEL-CASINO

The hotel-casino will offer a variety of drink specials including a spirited “Monster Margarita” made with el Jimador tequila, midori, lime juice and sweet and sour. Guests can also enjoy Corona and Modelo bottles for $6 and a Witches Brew Shot $8.

O’Sheas Casino will also have boos and brews. Drink specials include a $5 Ketel One “Bloody Orange” shot, $4 Guinness can and $8 Zombie Sailor cocktail made with Sailor Jerry and ginger beer. A live band and DJs will keep the party going all weekend long.

THE LINQ PROMENADE

The Promenade kicks off the five-day celebration on Oct. 27 with a huge costume contest beginning at 6 p.m. Ghouls of all ages can “Triq or Treat The LINQ” Saturday and Sunday from 6 to 9 p.m.

THE MINT

On Friday, Oct. 26, guests are invited to drag their soul to The MINT Tavern and Lindy Hop 'til they drop, as Swing Dance Vegas hosts their annual Halloween Costume Ball. Party-goers who come dressed in their sexiest, scariest, or most creative costumes will have a chance to win cash prizes while enjoying a variety of festive treats and spookeasy-style cocktails throughout the night.

THE PARK

Elysian Great Pumpkin Road Show at The Park

The Park and New York-New York will partner with Seattle-based brewing company Elysian Brewing for a pumpkin-themed beer celebration to wrap up The Park’s first Fall Brew Celebration. Featuring up to 50 different pumpkin brews, this traveling beer festival will make a stop in Las Vegas for the first time. The entertainment line-up includes Patrick Selben, Hart Attack, Ryan Whyte Maloney and DJ Reaction.

Where: The Park

When: Oct. 26-28

Time: 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Pricing: $45 for one day and $99 for all three days. Tickets include a souvenir cup to commemorate the tour of brews. VIP passes also are available for Oct. 27 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

THE UNDERGROUND AT THE MOB MUSEUM

Oct. 31, 8 p.m. winner announcement. Flappers and mobsters—and anyone else donning a Halloween costume—are welcome to celebrate this most haunted of holidays at The Underground. Prizes will be awarded and attendees will enjoy 50 percent off the Corpse Reviver #2 cocktail (gin, Cura­çao, Lillet, lemon, absinthe) from 5 p.m. to close.

TIVOLI VILLAGE

Tivoli Village is shifting from shopping to shrieking Thursday through Sunday for the month of October, as well as Oct. 29, 30 and 31.

Operation Halloween is a family-friendly, indoor Halloween experience where guests will explore five meticulously themed rooms for 55 minutes and will include a witch’s mansion, a pumpkin patch, a superhero playground and more. Activities are hands-on and all ages are welcome to participate. Tivoli Village will be transforming their 7,500-square foot space into a kid-friendly Halloween headquarters for safe, family entertainment. While the streets of Tivoli will be fully immersed in the Halloween spirit, the shopping center has dedicated itself to delivering a fun and stimulating experience appropriate for all ages.

The Undead Maze will be open for scaring in October from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. for family fun without actors and 7 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday; Sundays until 10 p.m. There is no age requirement but it is best suited for ages 10 and older.

TOM DEVLIN'S MONSTER MUSEUM

Back from the grave for its second year of fear - Nightmare at the Museum is a unique haunted attraction experience that lets guests know first hand what the monsters in the museum do when the lights go out! Tom Devlin’s Monster Museum will be open it’s normal family-friendly business hours from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. At 7 p.m., it will then reopen as a haunted house! Nightmare at the Museum will be open the last two weekends of October until 10 p.m. Tickets are available at the door for $15.

TOPGOLF

Topgolf Las Vegas gets spooky this Halloween as they team up with the founders of Fright Dome, Egan Productions, to present the first ever The Beer Witch Project. Five terrifying and intricately-designed beer stations will be atop the fourth floor with each station reaching into the deepest depths of fear. This experience includes The Hospital from Hell, trekking through The Coven, escaping The Zombie Quarantine, fleeing The Infestation and trying to survive The Freak Show, all while picking which poison to taste that each area has to offer. Ghoulish guests who dare to be scared will also enjoy tastings from bewitching brewers such as Victory, Firestone, Able Baker, Modelo and New Belgium and DJ O spinning a sinister Halloween-themed playlist. This event is scheduled from Oct. 25 - Oct. 27 from 7 p.m. - 10 p.m. Tickets are $50 in advance and $60 day of the event.

VILLAGE SQUARE

On Oct. 18, Village Square will hold its popular Trunk or Treat event along with a Thriller-style group dance through the center and a Dracu-Blood Drive during its special Halloween themed Third Thursday Car Show and Arts Festival from 4 to 8:30 p.m.