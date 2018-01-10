'Fright Dome' team creates escape room based on 'Saw' franchise

The team behind the Fright Dome is building an escape room based on the "Saw" films.

Developed by Egan Productions, in partnership with Lionsgate, "The Official Saw Escape Experience" is set to open in Las Vegas on January 26.

Guests will enter what appears to be an abandoned meat-packing plant and must work together to avoid traps, solve puzzles, and thwart the notorious Jigsaw. The experience involves the entire building, not just a single room, and the creators say it's one of the largest escape attractions in the world.

The opening of escape room coincides with the release of the "Saw" franchise's eight film, "Jigsaw," on Blu-ray and DVD, which will be available Jan. 23.

Tickets for the escape room are available here.