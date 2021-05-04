FlixBus to test premium service bus between LA and Las Vegas

FlixBus, America’s fastest-growing and most innovative intercity bus provider is piloting a new product: From May 27 to June 7, the company will offer a new, first class travel option between Los Angeles and Las Vegas.

This year, travelers will benefit from a direct service between Hollywood, Downtown LA, the Vegas Strip and Downtown Las Vegas celebrating Memorial Day with a unique experience and ultimate comfort.

The first-class seats are configured in a spacious 2-1 arrangement and offer even more leg- and elbow room than the rest of the FlixBus fleet that already offers more legroom than other intercity-bus providers. Complimentary snacks and beverages will be made available to passengers throughout the duration of the trip. The trips will also have a FlixBus attendant onboard ensuring the comfort of every passenger. Free wifi, power outlets at every seat, onboard entertainment as well as carbon-neutral ticketing options are available just like on the usual FlixBus trips.

Tickets will be available from $59.99 (incl snacks & beverages) and can be booked on the FlixBus website or in the App.

Passengers will be traveling in top-of-the-line luxury coaches from Prevost, the leading North American manufacturer of premium passenger coaches, renowned for quality and safety.

Just like the entire FlixBus network, this bus will be operated by a local buspartner - Alvand from Glendale (CA).

In order to offer the most seamless experience, passengers can choose between two pick up and drop off locations in Los Angeles and Las Vegas. In Los Angeles, the new service stops in Downtown (one block from Union Station) or in Hollywood (adjacent to Hollywood/Highland).

In Las Vegas, trips will stop at the Tropicana Hotel as well as the Fashion Show Mall both conveniently located on the Vegas Strip. During the trial period, the premium express bus will run every day, with either morning or evening departures available.

Passengers can expect trips to last less than 5.5 hours with some trips arriving at their final destination within 4.5 hours.