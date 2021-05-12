Temptation Sundays returning to Luxor Hotel

The hottest pool ticket in town is back as Temptation Sundays returns to Luxor Hotel and Casino bolder and better than ever for its 11th sizzling season.

Beginning May 23, Las Vegas’ longest-running LGBTQ+ pool party will be held at Luxor’s North Pool every Sunday through September starting at 1 p.m. Hosted by J.Son of VegasGayPoolParty.com, tourists and locals alike can take part in the Strip’s only weekly LGBTQ-focused pool party.

In partnership with Bud Light and bubly, Temptation Sundays is open to both hotel and non-hotel guests and reservations are required. Space is limited so guests are encouraged to make plans early by making their reservations in advance online.

All partygoers must be 21 years of age or older.

Admission prices are subject to change for special events and holidays.

For an elevated experience at Temptation Sundays, guests can book reserved seating options such as padded chairs with umbrellas, daybeds or a luxurious cabana. Cabanas include entry for up to eight guests, four plush lounge chairs, a misting system and a mini-fridge.