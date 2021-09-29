Baby’s Bounty in Las Vegas holding resource fair, diaper bank Thursday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A local Las Vegas-based nonprofit that supports at-risk families is hosting a special pop-up diaper bank and community resource fair this week.

Representatives with Baby’s Bounty says Nevadans in need of diapers for up to three children can visit them for a week’s worth of diapers on Thursday from 9 a.m. to noon.

The resource fair will be held to bring increased attention to Diaper Need Awareness Week running from Sept 27 to Oct. 3, according to the nonprofit.

As the need for diapers grows in Southern Nevada, Baby’s Bounty is also asking for the community’s help in keeping the youngest residents safe and happy by donating diapers and wipes. Sizes from premature to six are always accepted, with the greatest need in sizes four-six.

A spokesperson for Baby’s Bounty says the nonprofit has turned the upcoming bank into a community resource event by partnering with Project Marilyn to provide period supplies to those who need them, and with Liberty Dental for free dental checkups and fluoride treatments for children.

Baby's Bounty is located at 3400 W. Desert Inn Road, east of Valley View Boulevard.