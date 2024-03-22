Police: Missing college student Riley Strain's body found in river

The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department confirmed Friday that the body of missing college student Riley Strain was found in the Cumberland River.

Metro Police say no foul play-related trauma was observed.

The 22-year-old was reported missing nearly two weeks ago after being kicked out of Luke Bryan's bar.

Surveillance video of Strain shows him wandering around downtown Nashville, stumbling and eventually hitting his head on a pole and bouncing off of buildings. On Monday, Metro Nashville police released a new video of a very brief interaction between an officer and Strain. Strain answered he was doing OK.

The only physical evidence police had in the case is Strain's debit card, which was found along the Cumberland River by a pair of women wanting to help locate Strain.

Strain was visiting Nashville with a group of fraternity brothers from the University of Missouri.

