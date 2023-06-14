This color-changing smart light strip is on sale on Amazon

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Want to give your home a fresh new look? Do not underestimate the power of innovative lighting. While some options require purchasing new fixtures that require installation on walls or ceilings, technology also gives us more flexible options.

The Phillips Hue Bluetooth Ambient Smart Lightstrip adds a modern touch to a classic design dilemma by using smart technology and colored lights to dramatically enhance the look of your living space.

Marked down from the regular retail price of $179.99, this light kit is now on sale for only $115 (a 36% markdown). This six-foot light strip provides multicolor light in a single product. The strip has markings that allow the user to cut it down to the size needed or even extend it up to 32 feet with an extension kit that can be purchased separately.

Grab this deal on Amazon for a limited time simply by going to the website and adding it to your cart. You don’t need any coupons or codes. However, since we don’t know exactly when this sale price ends, you’ll want to snap it up sooner rather than later!

The white light strip blends in well in any room and can be placed behind or under furniture, beneath cabinets or anywhere someone might want to add color without having to paint or install expensive light fixtures.

Users can choose from an astonishing 16 million different colors to create a personalized light palette for their space, or they can choose from preset light scenes such as Concentrate, Energize, Read or Relax.

Phillips Hue Bluetooth Ambient Smart Lightstrip can be used with the Phillips Hue Bluetooth app for full customization — you can even use the Hue app to sync your light strip with movies or music for the ultimate party vibe. The light strip is also compatible with Alexa, Google Assistant and Apple HomeKit.

