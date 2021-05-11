Nevadans are excited to cool off at the public pool this summer, but need to know the rules

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The summer season is here and that means people around Las Vegas want to get out and cool off at the pool.

Even as we continue to open up and increase capacity limits, there are restrictions still in place that you need to know before you head out to hit the public pool.

According to the Center For Disease Control (CDC), COVID-19 can not survive in properly disinfected pools.

So when you’re on your way to a public pool, be prepared. While coronavirus can’t survive in these areas, there are still government mandates in place.

Since the beginning of April, Clark County is enforcing a 100 visitor capacity with mask and social distancing mandates.

Clark County stresses that you arrive no more than 5 minutes before your reservation and be ready to leave at the end of your time slot.

The City of Las Vegas has similar rules in place. For indoor pools like the pavilion and municipal pool, mask are required when not in the water.

Many public pools are opening Memorial Day Weekend. You can find more information on the City of Las Vegas pool safety rules and when they open for the summer season here. For Clark County pool information click here.