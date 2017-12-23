The Foundation Assisting Seniors offers free services for local seniors

The Foundation Assisting Seniors organization's mission is to assist, at no charge, seniors in times of illness, recovery, confinement at home, coping with the loss of a loved one and other challenges facing the senior community.

The increasing growth of the senior population requires the Foundation to grow and improve its services.

The Foundation provides assistance to the senior community with everyday tasks such as household maintenance and transportation that they would otherwise be unable to do. In addition, the Foundation loans out durable medical equipment free of charge.

To find out how to volunteer or for services visit The Foundation Assisting Seniors.