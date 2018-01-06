Raising money for Gold Star families through Folded Flag Foundation

The Back to School Ice Breaker at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas is a free event open to the public. Ice skate with your family and friends on the outdoor ice rink while warming up with a fresh cup of hot chocolate.

The special event is presented by Vegas Golden Knights Foundation and proceeds will benefit The Folded Flag Foundation to award educational scholarships and support grants to families of U.S military who have lost their lives. Thank you Foley Family Wines and The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas for your support!