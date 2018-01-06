Managing your time and smart phone in 2018

Technology can be a great asset such as your smart phone or laptop computer and it can all cause a lot of added stress, like getting text messages while you are driving.

Brian Williams talks about the best apps as well as insider tips and tricks to make your life and your use of your phone and computer easier and more fun. From getting great deals on products and services, to never forgetting what password you have for the dozens of sites you use to relieving the stress that is often associated with your technology.