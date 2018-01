See amazing tricks at Springs Preserve’s Jump! The Ultimate Dog Show.

The show is an action-packed show with incredible dogs performing amazing stunts.

The dogs and their handlers thrill audiences of all ages and will keep you on the edge of your seat! Most of the performing pet stars have been adopted from animal shelters throughout the U.S.



These dogs are world-class athletes, who are trained with love and kindness. Their devoted handlers explore the limits of canine abilities, human creativity, and humor.



Whether you like dogs, or just want to be entertained, you can’t miss this!