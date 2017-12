Brand ambassador, Mattias Horseman from Hendrick's Gin stopped by the studio this morning to give us some holiday drink tips to make at home for New Year's Eve.

Cucumber 75

2 part Hendrink's Gin

1 part Fresh Lemon Juice

.5 part Simple Syrup

Top Champagne

1 wheel Cucumber Wheel

Method: Shake Gin, Fresh Lemon Juice, and Simple Syrup over cubed ice briskly and then fine strain into flutes. Top with Champagne.

Red Snapper #2