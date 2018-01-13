Girl Scouts host rally to kick off cookie sales

Hundreds of local Girl Scouts and their families will jumpstart the 2018 cookie season at Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada’s Cookie Rally on Jan. 13, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., held at GSSNV Council at 2941 Harris Ave. Through the sale of signature cookies, Girl Scouts of all ages learn important life skills, such as goal setting, money management and business ethics, all while having fun.



Cookie Rally festivities include a bounce house, archery and slingshot range, face painters, and food trucks on site. Community partners include Sisterhood of Amateur Radio, National Park Service and The Lion Habitat Ranch, Inc.



For the first time in 25 years, GSSNV is introducing eight new cookie varietals to Southern Nevada consumers: Thin Mints, Samoas, Tagalongs, Trefoils, Do-si-dos, and Savannah Smiles, Toffee-tastic, and Girl Scout S’mores.



“We’re thrilled to partner with Little Brownie Bakers, a gold standard in the world of Girl Scout cookies, said Linda Bridges, Chief of Communications for GSSNV. “Little Brownie Bakers is one of two bakers licensed by Girl Scouts of the USA and has been baking Girl Scout Cookies since 1973. With 8 flavor varieties, we’re confident there’s a favorite cookie for every consumer!”



The sale of cookies as a way to finance troop activities began in 1917, five years after Juliette Gordon Low started Girl Scouts in the United States. Local Girl Scouts old over 840,000 boxes of cookies in 2017. All proceeds raised during cookie season stays in Southern Nevada and helps Girl Scouts attend Girl Scouts attend camp, fund trips, and complete service projects. The ultimate goal of cookie season is to help fund troop activities and to teach Girl Scouts about the importance of financial literacy.

