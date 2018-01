A new officially-licensed Elvis Presley commemorative coin is being sold by Gold and Silver Pawn Shop here in Las Vegas. The coin will be available for Elvis' birthday on January 8.

The coin is in honor of Elvis Presley who would have been 83 years old this year.

One of the stars of Pawn Stars, Chumlee stopped by 13 Action News to present the new coin.