Offensive outburst: 12 MLB teams score in double digits Tuesday

Roughly three weeks after just the 24th perfect game in Major League Baseball history, the hitters have now gotten their revenge.

In an offensive explosion across the league Tuesday night, 12 teams ended up with double digits on the scoreboard. The last time that many teams scored that many runs was back in 1894 when 13 teams did so.

To put that stat into perspective, most teams are lucky to score more than five runs in a typical MLB game.

The offensive charge was led by the Chicago Cubs, who put up 17 runs in their rout of the Washington Nationals. The other teams to score in double digits on Tuesday were the Los Angeles Dodgers, Cleveland Guardians, San Francisco Giants, Cincinnati Reds, Chicago White Sox, New York Mets, Arizona Diamondbacks, Atlanta Braves, Detroit Tigers, Kansas City Royals, and Minnesota Twins.

Despite the perfect game pitched by New York Yankees starter Domingo Germán last month, it has actually been an imposing year for hitters overall.

After tallying an average of 8.5 runs per game last season, teams have combined to score about 9 runs per game in 2023. Meanwhile — due to the introduction of the new pitching clock — games are about 33 minutes shorter than they were in 2022.

Casual fans of the sport have long blamed the length of games — which can often exceed three hours — for the decline in viewership. But ratings are up seven percent this season compared to 2022, according to Nielsen. At least part of that increase in interest can be attributed to more scoring in less time.

