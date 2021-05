What's next for the future of the Black Panther franchise?

Disney just revealed the title for the highly anticipated sequel.

According to a new video from MARVEL, "Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever" will hit theaters July 2022.

The role of T'Challa played by the late Chadwick Boseman will not be re-cast.

No other details about the plot have been released.

In the same video MARVEL also revealed the first footage from "Eternals" and some other upcoming movies.