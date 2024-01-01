Noor Shami joined Channel 13 as a digital content producer in September 2024.

She began her career in Wisconsin as an editor, reporter and technical director. Some of her most memorable stories include the local arts scene and community reaction on new businesses coming to town. She also spent some time as a digital producer in Oregon.

Noor graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism from the University of Wisconsin, Eau Claire. She is excited to be back in Las Vegas to share local stories with the community.

During her off time, Noor loves playing music, cooking and trying new spots in the area.

Feel free to contact Noor at noor.shami@ktnv.com