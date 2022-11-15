World-Famous Little White Wedding Chapel sells to Vegas Weddings

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The owner of Little White Wedding Chapel, Charlotte Richards, announced in a news release on Tuesday that her iconic Las Vegas wedding chapel will be sold to wedding services company Vegas Weddings.

The two companies were in casual discussions about the sale in 2021, and brought it back to the table in March 2022. The multi-million-dollar purchase is currently pending and includes the famed chapel property and its assets, as well as one acre of land on Las Vegas Boulevard.

“Little White Wedding Chapel long ago set a precedent for weddings in Las Vegas and we are so grateful to be able to preserve Charolette’s legacy and add it to our family of wedding chapels,” said Cliff Evarts, CEO and Founder of Vegas Weddings. “Our goal is to continue providing a one-of-a-kind experience focused on love with simple, affordable, intimate weddings for which the Little White Wedding Chapel is known worldwide.”

As part of the sale, Vegas Weddings will honor all current wedding reservations and retain its employees, staff, and officiants.

Additionally, Richards will remain an honorary minister so she can "continue speaking the language of love and commitment as is such an integral part of her life," as her retirement schedule permits.

Vegas Weddings plans to further honor Richards by introducing “Charolette's Way,” the street name for the famous “Tunnel of Love,” along with renovations to update the iconic chapel.

“This chapel and the couples married here have been my life’s work and dream for more than 60 years. I am comforted knowing that it’s going in such amazing hands of Cliff and Melody [Williams, President at Vegas Weddings] and the team at Vegas Weddings. I’ve seen how they honored the standards set by Little White Wedding Chapel and have no doubts that they will continue to do so for years to come,” said Richards. “And they’re not getting rid of me yet! Marrying couples and sharing my Love Recipe of a happy life together is in my bones and I’m planning to keep that going as Honorary Minister.”

Little White Wedding Chapel has long been known worldwide for its celebrity weddings; most recently Jenifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, and in 2019 with Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, among numerous others spanning decades.

The chapel is one of the busiest in Las Vegas, often marrying upwards of 100 couples in a day, from all over the world. Little White features the iconic ‘Tunnel of Love’ drive-thru wedding chapel, two indoor chapels, and an outdoor gazebo. Located at 1301 Las Vegas Boulevard South, the chapel is just down the street from Viva Las Vegas Wedding Chapel and The Vegas Event Center, and a short drive from Vegas Weddings at 555 South 3rd Street, all under the Vegas Weddings family of chapels.

Little White is open daily and will continue booking new weddings through the transition.