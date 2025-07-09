Wild horses at Mount Charleston face potential removal as Forest Service develops management plan

MT. CHARLESTON (KTNV) — The U.S. Forest Service is working on a plan to manage the wild horses at Mount Charleston, which could lead to their removal from the area.

WATCH | Wild horses at Mount Charleston may be relocated despite community opposition

U.S. Forest Service rounding up wild horses on Mt. Charleston

Local residents are concerned about the potential removal of these horses, which have become a familiar sight for visitors to Mount Charleston in recent years.

"We're very concerned. They [U.S. Forest Service] said they would keep them [wild horses] here overnight because their excuse is that they need to be seen by a wildlife vet and so they're going to transport them to Utah to see a vet," said local resident Tracey Tan.

Last year, a representative from the U.S. Forest Service told me the horses were outside their designated territory and their presence can contribute to unsafe interactions.

In response to the potential removal, local residents have urged authorities to keep the horses on the mountain, even creating a petition to support their cause.

I have been in contact with the U.S. Forest Service and am waiting for an update on what the future holds for these horses.