Where to celebrate the Fourth of July in Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Fourth of July is around the corner and the holiday means big business across the United States. According to Wallet Hub, on July 4, 2022, Americans spent $9.5 billion on food, $3 billion on beer and wine, $2.7 billion on fireworks, and ate 150 million hot dogs. On top of that, researchers at AAA found that 50.7 million people traveled more than 50 miles from home in order to celebrate, setting a new record for the holiday. We're taking a look at some of the best places to celebrate and some of the best promotions here in the valley.

Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade

The Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. on July 4. Organizers said there will be more than 70 entries in the parade this syear including an American Eagle that's 40 feet tall, a U.S. flag that is 30 feet tall, as well as 18 giant inflatable balloons and entries from veteran and military organizations, pop culture-themed floats, and performing groups. The Vegas Golden Knights and the Las Vegas Aviators will also make appearances.

This year's Grand Marshals include Colonel Brian T. Hobbins and Lt. Colonel Laurel Hobbins. Brian is the Director of Operations at the United States Air Force Warfare Center at Nellis Air Force Base. Laurel graduated from the Air Force Academy and went on to be an instructor pilot of the T-38 Talon and later qualified to fly the A-10 Warthog. She retired from the Air Force Reserves in 2021 after 20 years of service.

Organizers said more than 2,500 people are expected to participate in the parade this year and they're expecting about 50,000 people to attend. The parade starts at Hillpointe Road and Hills Center Drive, travels south on Hills Center Drive to Village Center Circle, and then turns west onto Trailwood Drive ending at the Trails Village Shopping Center.

Road closures on parade day begin before 3 a.m. and continue until noon. Parade organizers are suggesting using RTC 210, which is the nearest transportation route available or use Lyft rideshare, which is new this year. There will be two dedicated drop-off and pick-up locations close to the parade route. One will be near Hills Park and one will be near Hillshire Drive and Village Center Circle. You can learn more about the Lyft offer here.

Parade organizers said no parade or viewing set-up is allowed before 7 a.m. on July 3. Items placed before that time will be removed and donated. All persons and their property must remain on the curb.

Henderson - Heritage Park, M Resort, Lake Las Vegas

The City of Henderson is once again hosting a free Fourth of July Celebration and firework spectacular. That's at Heritage Park at 350 South Racetrack Road. Gates open at 6 p.m. The country band Little Texas is scheduled to perform at 7:30 p.m. with fireworks set to go off at 9 p.m. There will also be food vendors and family activities including water games, foam fun, and lawn games. Organizers said the community is welcome to bring chairs, blankets, picnic baskets, and coolers.

In addition to the fireworks display at Heritage Park, city officials said they have also partnered with Lake Las Vegas, M Resort Spa and Casino, and Green Valley Ranch Hotel and Casino with fireworks set to go off at each location at 9 p.m.

Red Rock Casino

Guests can stop by the Sandbar pool for a front row view of the fireworks show. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. and fireworks are set to begin at 9 p.m. Guests may purchase tickets for the event at the gift shop. It's $35 for guests 12 and up and $10 for guests between two and 11 years old. That includes a free light-up necklace.

Lucille's BBQ will also offer a Summer BBQ on the Go takeout and delivery promotion. Guests who spend $50 will get a free gallon beverage. That runs from June 30 through July 4. T-Bones Chophouse will also have live music on the patio on July 4 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Las Vegas Aviators - Las Vegas Ballpark

The Las Vegas Aviators are hosting the Round Rock Express in a six-game homestand starting on June 28 and wrapping up on July 3. The team will be hosting post-game fireworks on July 2 and July 3.

Plaza Hotel

The annual fireworks show is returning to the Plaza Hotel & Casino, which is the only one in downtown Las Vegas. The show is scheduled to start at 9 p.m. To allow for prime viewing of fireworks and increased pedestrian traffic, Main Street will be closed to vehicular traffic for a limited time from Carson Avenue to Ogden Avenue.

Casino officials said after the sun sets, they'll also transform their pool area into a place to watch the fireworks. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. You must be a hotel guest and at least 21 years old to be allowed into the pool area.

The Plaza's new Carousel Bar will also serve a specialty cocktail on July 4 called the Amalfii Swing. It is made with Skyy citrus vodka, Luxardo Limoncello, Campari, Ruffino Moscato d'Asti, and lemon juice with a rim garnished with Pop Rocks popping candy.

Caesars Palace

Casino officials said they'll planning on setting off fireworks above Caesars Palace starting at 9 p.m. on July 4, weather permitting. They also mentioned the fireworks can be seen from the sidewalks near Las Vegas Boulevard as well as by booking a table near the windows at GIADA at The Cromwell.

Caesars Palace - Dominique Ansel

Pastry chef Dominique Ansel has come up with unique red, white, and blue macarons that can be bought on July 4. They are filled with mascarpone ganache and homemade mixed berry jam featuring strawberries, raspberries, and blueberries. A single macaron is $3.99, a five-piece box is $20.99, and a nine-piece box is $36.99.

Paris Las Vegas

The Pool a Paris will serve a special Star-Spangled Slush that will only be available on July 4. It's made with Malibu Rum, strawberry daiquiri, pina colada, and blue lagoon frozen mix.

Flamingo, The Linq, Harrah's Las Vegas

Caesars Entertainment said a special drink will also be available on July 4 at the Flamingo's GO pool, Influence, The Pool at The LINQ, and The Pool at Harrah's Las Vegas. It's called the Firecracker Fizz. The frozen drink includes Tito's Handmade Vodka, blue Curacao liqueur, and grenadine mixed with lemonade and topped with blueberries and raspberries.

Planet Hollywood - Cabo Wabo

Cabo Wabo inside the Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood will be offering a special cocktail exclusively on July 4. The "All-American" features Tito's Handmade Vodka, rum, coconut, cranberry and pineapple juices and blue curacao. It will be available for $25. Restaurant officials said guests can also chow down at their Strip-side patio to watch fireworks.

Cosmopolitan - The Barbershop Cuts & Cocktails

The Barbershop Cuts & Cocktails will host a special Independence Day edition of "Faded Karaoke" on July 4. Guests can take the stage and sing along with a live band from songs like "American Girl" and "American Pie." Officials said there will also be special drinks using spirits like the American-made Wild Turkey Longbranch bourbon. You can make reservations here.

MGM Grand - CRUSH

The American grill CRUSH over at the MGM Grand is featuring several specialty dishes and a patriotic cocktail for July 4. The dishes are available from 4:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. That includes lollipop chicken wings tossed with a sweet chili, garlic and parmesan sauce for $16, angus mini burgers topped with a bacon marmalade and smoked cheddar cheese priced at $18, baby back ribs with a chipotle rub and house-made BBQ sauce with cornbread for $21, and a half boneless BBQ chicken with mac and cheese and braised bacon kale for $32. They will also serve pieces of an eight-layer American chocolate cake for $12.

Restaurant officials said guests can also try a Pop Rock martini, which is made with Flor de Cana rum, blue curacao, peach schnapps, club soda and rimmed with Pop Rocks for $18.

Arizona Charlie's

On July 4, Arizona Charlie's, at both the Boulder and Decatur locations, will host T-shirt giveaways at their bingo halls. Casino officials said this applies to all bingo sessions from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. with a $10 buy-in. Additionally, all True Rewards members who earn same-day base points from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. will receive a patriotic T-shirt.

At both locations, guests can pick up the All-American meal at the Sourdough Cafe. That includes brisket burnt ends, pulled pork and hot links served with a side of French fries, corn on the cob, coleslaw and a bread roll. That's for $21.99 with a True Rewards card.

Green Valley Ranch - Borracha and Bottiglia

Clique Hospitality officials said their restaurants Borracha Mexican Cantino and Bottiglia Cucina & Enoteca will offer special meal deals in honor of July 4. At Borracha, guests can try the Miss Independent cocktail, which features rum, Campari, pineapple juice and simple syrup for $16. They will also offer American Gringo Tacos made with ground beef, lettuce, pico de gallo, cilantro and crema for $7. Guests can also try lobster enchiladas for $36 and shrimp campechana, which is made with Bloody Mary mix, lime juice, cilantro, and pico de gallo for $21.

At Bottiglia, there will be live music from Joseph Soul from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The restaurant will also be serving "Freedom Fizz", which has champagne, pineapple, and Chambord for $18 and filet mignon with a side of wood-grilled asparagus and marinated heirloom tomatoes for $56.

Casino officials said guests can also watch the fireworks show from the resort's Backyard area across from the main pool, amphitheater, the pond, and terrace. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. and the fireworks are set to go off at 9 p.m. Guests can purchase tickets for the event now at the Casino Gift Shop or the Essentials Gift Shop. Tickets are $35 for guests 12 and up and $10 for children between two and 11 years old. Guests will also be given free light-up necklaces.

Palace Station - Tailgate Social

Tailgate Social Sports Bar & Grill inside Palace Station will offer a patriotic burger special. Casino officials said hungry customers can pick up the All-American Tailgate Burger, which will $7.04 on July 4. A beef patty is stacked with roasted garlic balsamic butter, white cheddar cheese blend, griddled onions, shredded lettuce and tomato, and topped with a special sauce.

Suncoast Hotel & Casino - 90 Ninety

The restaurant 90 NINETY inside the Suncoast is offering grilled bangers, which are wrapped in bacon and covered in tomatillo cheese sauce, homemade salsa and served with cinnamon sugar sweet potato fries. It costs $13.50.

Pinkbox Doughnuts

The chain is unveiling a new lineup of doughnuts for July 4. That includes the Patriot Swirl, American Flag, and American Tie Dye doughtnuts. You can learn more and see the full lineup here.

Krispy Kreme

For July 4, officials at Krispy Kreme said you could get a free Original Glazed doughnut for wearing red, white, and blue. They add you must wear all three colors to earn your treat and the deal is good at participating locations only on July 4. You can learn more here.