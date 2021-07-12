Water fines: how to conserve water and avoid paying

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The water sector is vital to our health and economy. Southern Nevada can’t seem to shake this severe drought so here are some things you can do to to help.

Water is the source of life. Severe and prolonged drought threatens that life source. When these conditions persist, loss of water supply and poor water quality can lead to a decrease in available water as consumer demand increases. Detrimental economic impacts follow, with increased cost of surviving in a drought.

Southern Nevada gets 90 percent of it’s water from the Colorado River. This water basin is experiencing the worst drought in recorded history and we are starting to feel and see those impacts.

Violations of water waste include: water that sprays or flows off of your property, watering on non-watering days and times, not following drought restrictions and not keeping up with water related maintenance.

More on this story later.