LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It's finally the most wonderful time of the year, and no I'm not talking about Christmas.

Football season is back and the Raiders, like all 32 teams in the NFL, are hoping to be playing here in Las Vegas in February for a chance at the Lombardi Trophy.

In this pre-season special, we give you guys everything you need to know about the Raider's upcoming match up with the Broncos and the biggest takeaways from training camp.