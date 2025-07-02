Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
WATCH: Man accused of stealing thousands from Chinatown businesses sentenced in court

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The man at the center of a three-month burglary spree targeting dozens of Las Vegas businesses is set to be sentenced today.

Cedric Hasan is accused of stealing more than $200,000 from dozens of Las Vegas businesses.

He took a plea deal in the case that originally included 35 counts of theft. Police say Hasan targeted 30 businesses along Spring Mountain Boulevard during a three-month crime spree.

Court documents show Hasan will plead guilty to just four counts while the rest will be dismissed.

