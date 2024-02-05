Watch Now
Local News

Actions

Las Vegas local gifted tickets to kick off Super Bowl week

At an event to kick off a week of celebration leading up to Las Vegas hosting its first-ever Super Bowl, a local first-generation college student was presented with tickets to the Big Game by none other than Gov. Joe Lombardo and Mr. Las Vegas himself, Wayne Newton.
Posted at 9:58 AM, Feb 05, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-05 14:35:20-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Monday marked the beginning of a historic week in Las Vegas, with the city on the brink of hosting its first-ever NFL Super Bowl.

The two teams competing in this year's championship game arrived in the valley over the weekend, along with scores of fans who are expected to keep coming in droves in the days leading up to the Big Game.

Big names who helped bring the Super Bowl to the valley are expected to welcome the Kansas City Chiefs, the San Francisco 49ers, and their fans on Monday morning.

A host of events and activations celebrating the Big Game are planned throughout the Las Vegas Valley this week.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH