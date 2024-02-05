Las Vegas local gifted tickets to kick off Super Bowl week

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Monday marked the beginning of a historic week in Las Vegas, with the city on the brink of hosting its first-ever NFL Super Bowl.

The two teams competing in this year's championship game arrived in the valley over the weekend, along with scores of fans who are expected to keep coming in droves in the days leading up to the Big Game.

Big names who helped bring the Super Bowl to the valley are expected to welcome the Kansas City Chiefs, the San Francisco 49ers, and their fans on Monday morning.

A host of events and activations celebrating the Big Game are planned throughout the Las Vegas Valley this week.