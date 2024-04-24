LIVE: Vegas Golden Knights, Dallas Stars tied at 1

DALLAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights are looking for back-to-back wins against the Dallas Stars on their home turf on Wednesday night.

The two teams are facing off in Game 2 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas. You can watch the game on Vegas 34. Our pregame coverage is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. with the puck scheduled to drop at 6:30 p.m. PT.

We will also update this story with live updates throughout the game.

First period

Through the first five minutes, the Dallas Stars have gotten five shots on goal while the Vegas Golden Knights have none. All of the Stars' shots have been stopped by goaltender Logan Thompson.

The Vegas Golden Knights had some momentum getting four shots off in the next six minutes. However, none were able to find the back of the net.

At 16:25, VGK's Nic Roy was given a two-minute penalty for slashing and gave Dallas their first power play of the night. Twenty-two seconds into the power play, Jason Robertson was able to get the puck past Thompson to give the Stars a 1-0 lead. Miro Heiskanen and Jamie Benn picked up assists on the play.

With that assist, Benn recorded his 40th career playoff assist and passed Brad Maxwell for sixth place on the Stars/North Stars' all-time list.

ROWDY AND LOUD, DALLAS! PLAY PANTERA! pic.twitter.com/KbDkWotDig — z - Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) April 25, 2024

It didn't take long for the Golden Knights to respond.

At 18:09, a goal by Jonathan Marchessault tied things up at one. Jack Eichel and Ivan Barbashev picked up assists on the play.

For Marchessault, the goal was his 36th career playoff goal and it extends his post-season scoring streak to 12 games, which dates back to last year's Stanley Cup Playoffs run. He's also tied for the third-longest streak by an active player.

THE DYNAMIC DUO 🎰📣 pic.twitter.com/3XyhJ99wgF — x-Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) April 25, 2024

That's it for the first period. Here are your final stats as we head to the first intermission.



Shots on goal: Dallas 11 - Vegas 6

Faceoff percentage: Dallas 61.5% - Vegas 38.5%

Hits: Dallas 24 - Vegas 25

Blocked shots: Dallas 3 - Vegas 3

Giveaways: Dallas 4 - Vegas 4

Takeaways: Dallas 2 - Vegas 1

Second period

It was four-on-four to start the period while VGK's Chandler Stephenson finished serving a two-minute penalty for hooking Dallas' Mike Heiskanen. Heiskanen was also serving a two-minute penalty for embellishment. However, neither team was able to add another goal to the board.

About 14 minutes into the second period, both teams got into an argument, which led to VGK's Anthony Mantha and Dallas' Ryan Suter both being handed a two-minute penalty for roughing. That led to a four-on-four situation.