US Census Bureau to release 2020 population counts Monday

The U.S. Census Bureau reports it has completed its data processing for the first 2020 Census results and will release the data on Monday at noon PST.

The results are expected to include state population counts used to apportion seats in the U.S. House of Representatives among the 50 states.

A virtual news conference will be held Monday afternoon and the discussion is said to include population totals for the nation and the states as well as the congressional apportionment totals for each state.

Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo, U.S. Census Bureau Acting Director Ron Jarmin and U.S. Census Bureau Public Information Office Chief Michael C. Cook, Sr. are all scheduled to lead Monday's press conference.

Stay with 13 Action News for further updates on this story

