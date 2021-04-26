Watch
Local News

Actions

US Census Bureau to release 2020 population counts Monday

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Paul Sancya/AP
A 2020 census letter mailed to a U.S. resident, is shown in Detroit, Sunday, April 5, 2020. The Census Bureau is required by federal statute to send the president the counts that will be used to carve up congressional districts — known as apportionment — and draw state legislative districts by Dec. 31. The new coronavirus COVID-19 spread forced the U.S. Census Bureau to suspend field operations (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Watchdog concerned over Census Bureau's vetting of workers
Posted at 11:09 AM, Apr 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-26 14:09:05-04

The U.S. Census Bureau reports it has completed its data processing for the first 2020 Census results and will release the data on Monday at noon PST.

The results are expected to include state population counts used to apportion seats in the U.S. House of Representatives among the 50 states.

A virtual news conference will be held Monday afternoon and the discussion is said to include population totals for the nation and the states as well as the congressional apportionment totals for each state.

Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo, U.S. Census Bureau Acting Director Ron Jarmin and U.S. Census Bureau Public Information Office Chief Michael C. Cook, Sr. are all scheduled to lead Monday's press conference.

Stay with 13 Action News for further updates on this story

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH