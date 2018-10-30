Traffic alerts for October 30, 2018

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - This is a roundup of all the traffic alerts in the Las Vegas valley for October 30.

6:26 A.M.

Crash at Cheyenne and Marion between Lamb and Nellis. NB Marion is shut down. EB Charleston is also shut down. Avoid the area. Take Owens Ave. instead.

TRAFFIC: Crash at Cheyenne & Marion between Lamb and Nellis. NB Marion and EB Cheyenne is shut down. Take Owens instead. pic.twitter.com/svnRqaCFiu — Nina Porciuncula (@NinaReports) October 30, 2018

Chopper 13 is heading to a crash on Cheyenne and Marion (between Lamb and Nellis). I’ll have an update @ 6:19 on #GMLV pic.twitter.com/Uz40bc09vY — Nina Porciuncula (@NinaReports) October 30, 2018

5:15 A.M.

No major problems reported in the valley.

