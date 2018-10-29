Traffic alerts for October 29, 2018

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - This is a roundup of all the traffic alerts for October 29.

7:27 A.M.

#FASTALERT 29-Oct-18 7:27 am,

Crash on US-95 Southbound at Casino Center,

Freeway right shoulder blocked — RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) October 29, 2018

7:23 A.M.

#FASTALERT 29-Oct-18 7:23 am,

Crash on ramp to I-15 Southbound after Russell,

On ramp all lanes blocked,

Expect delays — RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) October 29, 2018

6:27 A.M.

UPDATE: Major backup on the 15 NB following a multi vehicle crash starting between Spring Mountain and Sahara. Vehicles involved are now on the shoulder but traffic is still moving slow. NB 15 is backed up all the way down Russell. Avoid the area.

6:22 A.M.

#FASTALERT 29-Oct-18 6:22 am,

Crash on I-15 Northbound after Spring Mountain,

Freeway center lanes blocked,

Expect delays — RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) October 29, 2018

6:05 A.M.

A crash has been reported at Twain Avenue and Cambridge. A tow truck is on the scene. Minimal impact at this time.

5:55 A.M.

UPDATE: WB Sahara just under the 15 is now clear. pic.twitter.com/KLr2oxRsbC — Nina Porciuncula (@NinaReports) October 29, 2018

4:55 A.M.

A truck broke down on the westbound lane of Sahara just underneath the I-15 bridge. One lane is blocked off.

We’re looking into reports of a truck that broke down on the WB lane of Sahara just under the 15. One lane WB Sahara is blocked off. Live drive is on scene. pic.twitter.com/x5hhEh0zyM — Nina Porciuncula (@NinaReports) October 29, 2018

HAPPENING TONIGHT

7 P.M.

The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) will close the Intestate 15 northbound off ramp to U.S. Highway 93 from 7 p.m. Oct. 29 until 7 a.m. Oct. 30.

8 P.M.

NDOT will close the left turn lanes along eastbound State Route 160 (Blue Diamond Road) to northbound Decatur Boulevard from 8 p.m. Oct. 29 until 5 a.m. Oct. 30 in Clark County. Crews will be widening the turn-pocket, adding an additional signal overhead plus new pavement markings.

9 P.M.

NDOT says US 95 will be closed in both directions at I-15 starting at 9 p.m. tonight until 5 a.m. tomorrow morning. If you're heading NB, you have to get off at LV Blvd. For those heading SB, the last exit before the closure will be MLK.

Heads up! @NDOTProjectNeon says US 95 will be closed in both directions at I-15 starting at 9 p.m. tonight until 5 a.m. tomorrow morning. If you're heading NB, you have to get off at LV Blvd. For those heading SB, the last exit before the closure will be MLK. pic.twitter.com/HBbD9C4FQi — Nina Porciuncula (@NinaReports) October 29, 2018

The following ramps will be closed:

From 9 p.m., October 29, until 5 a.m., October 30

U.S. Highway 95 northbound to Interstate 15 northbound

From 8 p.m., October 29, until 6 a.m., October 30

Interstate 15 north and southbound to Martin Luther King Boulevard

U.S. Highway 95 northbound to Martin Luther King Boulevard

