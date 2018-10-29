Traffic alerts for October 29, 2018

KTNV Staff, Nina Porciuncula
4:05 AM, Oct 29, 2018
4 hours ago

Left turn lanes along Blue Diamond to NB Decatur will be closed tonight until tomorrow morning. SEMA show is also kicking off at the Las Vegas convention this week. Expect heavy traffic in the area.

Update on multi-vehicle crash on I-15NB on Oct. 29.

A crash has been reported at Twain and Cambridge

5:30 a.m. traffic report for 10/29

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - This is a roundup of all the traffic alerts for October 29. 

7:27 A.M.

7:23 A.M.

6:27 A.M.

UPDATE: Major backup on the 15 NB following a multi vehicle crash starting between Spring Mountain and Sahara. Vehicles involved are now on the shoulder but traffic is still moving slow. NB 15 is backed up all the way down Russell. Avoid the area. 

6:22 A.M.

6:05 A.M.

A crash has been reported at Twain Avenue and Cambridge. A tow truck is on the scene. Minimal impact at this time. 

5:55 A.M.

4:55 A.M.

A truck broke down on the westbound lane of Sahara just underneath the I-15 bridge. One lane is blocked off. 

HAPPENING TONIGHT

7 P.M.

The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) will close the Intestate 15 northbound off ramp to U.S. Highway 93 from 7 p.m. Oct. 29 until 7 a.m. Oct. 30.

8 P.M.

NDOT will close the left turn lanes along eastbound State Route 160 (Blue Diamond Road) to northbound Decatur Boulevard from 8 p.m. Oct. 29 until 5 a.m. Oct. 30 in Clark County. Crews will be widening the turn-pocket, adding an additional signal overhead plus new pavement markings. 

9 P.M.

NDOT says US 95 will be closed in both directions at I-15 starting at 9 p.m. tonight until 5 a.m. tomorrow morning. If you're heading NB, you have to get off at LV Blvd. For those heading SB, the last exit before the closure will be MLK.

The following ramps will be closed:

From 9 p.m., October 29, until 5 a.m., October 30 

  • U.S. Highway 95 northbound to Interstate 15 northbound

From 8 p.m., October 29, until 6 a.m., October 30

  • Interstate 15 north and southbound to Martin Luther King Boulevard
  • U.S. Highway 95 northbound to Martin Luther King Boulevard

Do you have a traffic trouble you would like for us to check out? Send an email to traffictroubles@ktnv.com. 

