Teens accused of killing police chief plead not guilty to 14 counts

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The two teens accused of killing a retired California police chief in August appeared in court together for the first time on Wednesday morning.

Jesus Ayala, now 18, and Jzamir Keys, 16, were arraigned by Judge Tierra Jones on 14 counts outlined earlier this month in a Clark County Grand Jury indictment.

Both teens entered "not guilty" pleas.

Ayala is facing 14 charges and Keys is facing 13 — including homicide, residential burglary, and grand theft auto — after a grand jury handed down an indictment earlier this month. Nineteen people testified before the jury, as 13 Investigates previously reported.

The indictment details the deadly crime spree the two teens engaged in before intentionally hitting and killing 60-year-old retired California police chief Andreas Probst. The teens are accused of stealing three vehicles, all of which were Hyundais, and breaking into a woman's home in the northwest valley.

During Wednesday's proceedings, Alan Westbrook, the lawyer representing the two teens, raised concerns about the trial's publicity as well as lack of communication from the state.

Westbrook pointed to a recent appearance by the District Attorney on Jimmy Fallon and his unanswered request for information about the grand jury proceedings. He claims he found out the indictment was handed down after four media outlets reached out to him for comment.

He added, "I don't want to be in a situation where it comes to trial time in this case, and we can't find unbiased jurors because everyone has been informed all along the way of the state's perception of the defendants."

Judge Jones responded by telling Westbrook to further detail those allegations in motions.

The teens are due back in court on Tuesday, October 24, 2023.