Suspect detained after shooting Las Vegas police officer in the leg

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A suspect has been detained and a police officer has been taken to the hospital after an officer-involved shooting on Friday night.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the incident happened at N. U.S. 95 and E. Charleston Blvd after officers responded to reports of a suicidal person walking in traffic.

LVMPD is currently investigating an officer-involved shooting in the area of Charleston and US 95. An officer was injured during the incident and was transported to UMC where he is currently in stable condition. One suspect has been detained. Please avoid the area. — LVMPD (@LVMPD) February 3, 2024

When officers made contact with that person, a "violent struggle" happened and an officer was shot in the leg, according to LVMPD Undersheriff Andy Walsh. He was taken to University Medical Center to be treated.

"He's inside now with his family. He's alert. He's awake. The injuries appear to be non-life-threatening at this point," Walsh said. "We're going to let him stay with his family right now."

Walsh said a second officer responding to the scene was injured in a traffic accident and was also taken to UMC to recover.

The suspect has been detained, according to Las Vegas police.

The incident led to road closures at southbound U.S. 95 at Charleston Blvd and U.S. 95 at Boulder Highway. Police said U.S 95 southbound will be shut down until further notice, as of 6:45 p.m.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area while they continue to investigate.

"It's a reminder for our community of the dangers that the men and women who wear this uniform face every day and the dangers that are present for the first responders in our community," Walsh said. "We're grateful that this hero, tonight, is going to be with his family and go home with his family at some point."