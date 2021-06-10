Summer Reading Challenge sharpening comprehension skills

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Book-lovers of all ages are invited to participate in the annual Summer Reading Challenge. The City of North Las Vegas is hosting a fully virtual program to encourage readers to learn about animals and their tales. The 2021 them is “Tails and Tales.”

The program was designed for students to maintain their comprehension skills over the summer break, so that they are prepared for learning when they return to school in the fall.

“Summer reading is important because kids aren’t in school anymore,” said Shelly Alexander, branch manager at Aliante Library. “So they have this two three month gap where they’re not doing homework they’re not reading every night so the summer reading program is motivating kids to keep reading all summer long.”

The City of North Las Vegas partnered with Beanstack, a web and mobile app that allows users to log and track their reading. The event is awarding prizes through special reading activities.

The Summer Reading Program is free. Register here.

