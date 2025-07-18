Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Local News

Actions

Staffing issues cause delays at Harry Reid International Airport

Harry Reid International Airport
KTNV
Harry Reid International Airport
Posted
and last updated

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Staffing issues at Harry Reid International Airport (LAS) are causing flight delays Thursday evening.

The Federal Aviation Administration said a "traffic management program" is currently in effect for arrivals due to low staffing, causing some arriving flights to be delayed an average of 53 minutes.

Due to arrival delays, the FAA said some departures may be affected as well.

The FAA said you can check flight delays by contacting your airline directly. You can also visit the FAA's flight delay information page here to see if your destination is affected.

This is a developing story. Updates will be added as they are made available.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Local News

Your locals' guide to extreme summer weather in Southern Nevada