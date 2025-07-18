Staffing issues cause delays at Harry Reid International Airport

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Staffing issues at Harry Reid International Airport (LAS) are causing flight delays Thursday evening.

The Federal Aviation Administration said a "traffic management program" is currently in effect for arrivals due to low staffing, causing some arriving flights to be delayed an average of 53 minutes.

Due to arrival delays, the FAA said some departures may be affected as well.

The FAA said you can check flight delays by contacting your airline directly. You can also visit the FAA's flight delay information page here to see if your destination is affected.

This is a developing story. Updates will be added as they are made available.