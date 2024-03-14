Sphere launching Las Vegas student design challenge, winners appear on Exosphere

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Students across southern Nevada could soon see their designs featured on the Sphere's Exosphere.

On Thursday morning, the company announced they are hosting the inaugual "Sphere XO Student Design Challenge" and students from the Clark County School District and University of Nevada, Las Vegas will have the opportunity to create art for the venue.

"Sphere is more than a venue. It is a new entertainment medium uniting art and science to broaden our understanding of what's possible through artistic and technological innovation," said Jim Dolan, Executive Chairman and CEO, Sphere Entertainment. "Sphere XO Student Design Challenge is an opportunity for us to engage Las Vegas students by introducing them to Sphere's technology and meaningfully give back to the community by inspiring its future."

How can students apply?

According to Sphere, all Clark County School District students from the fourth through the eighth grade will be provided with a 2D drawing of Sphere that they will be able to illustrate or paint. CCSD administrators will select 294 students to represent the district: one student from each of the 233 elementary schools and one from each of the 61 middle schools. The 60 best submissions will be chosen by school administrators to be digitized by the Sphere team for the final judging and voting process.

For high school and college students, 30 students will be selected from CCSD high schools and 30 students will be selected from the UNLV Colleges of Fine Arts. Those students will be provided with a virtual reality headset and custom design tools developed by the Sphere team, including a digital creator app, to create their art. All 60 submissions will be digitized by the Sphere team for the final judging and voting process.

How can the community vote on designs?

A total of 120 digitized submissions will be put online at thesphere.com in late May for the public to vote on.

How many winners will be selected?

Four winners will be selected by the general public and four winners will be selected by artists that have had their work featured on the Exosphere like Refik Anadol and Michela Picchi.

When will the winners be selected?

According to Sphere, the winning designs will be displayed on July 4, 2024. That will also mark one year since the Exosphere made its big debut.

What will the winners receive?

Winning high school and UNLV students will receive a $10,000 educational scholarship. Winning elementary and middle school students will earn a $10,000 donation for their school's art program as well as tickets for their entire school to attend The Sphere Experience this fall.

How can I learn more?

You can learn more on the Sphere's website here.