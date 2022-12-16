Sparks school cancels classes due to high teacher absences

SPARKS, Nev. (AP) — A high number of staff absences has forced the cancellation of classes at a Sparks school Friday, a day after a teacher there was injured in a fight.

In a note sent to parents of Dilworth Middle School students, Principal Joel Peixoto said a high volume of staff being gone was behind the decision to cancel classes and activities. However, he says classes are expected to resume Monday.

Peixoto apologized for the “inconvenience and disruption.”

There was no mention of a teacher being injured.

The Reno Gazette Journal reported a teacher was hurt after an “altercation” Thursday that led to a lockdown of campus. But Washoe County School District officials did not comment when asked if Friday's cancellation was related.

Dilworth has a student body of roughly 650 students.

The school has dealt with 139 incidents, some violent, during this current school year, according to data collected by the Nevada Department of Education.