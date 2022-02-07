Southwest Gas points to higher cost of natural gas for increased rates in Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — If your most recent monthly natural gas bill was higher than it usually is, you are not alone.

Southwest Gas told 13 Action News that some people might have bills that are "higher than expected," pointing to higher natural gas prices and increased usage during the winter months as a possible cause.

"Southwest Gas purchases natural gas on behalf of its customers, with no profit to the Company," said a statement emailed to 13 Action News.

The company's website points to significant weather in other parts of the country reducing gas supply availability and rising costs in the market.

"Gas costs had been at record lows" before freezing temperatures hit Texas in February 2021, impacting the market, the website says, "which will put upward pressure on gas cost rates from July 2021 through approximately July 2022."

A representative confirmed that higher natural gas prices experienced in 2021 are impacting current gas bills.

