LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Few can contend with the cultural influence of this world renowned figure. He's got his own zip code, the longest running public service campaign in U.S. history, known for the saying, "Only you can prevent wildfires," and he's about to hit a big milestone.

We're talking about Smokey Bear.

Geneva Zoltek sat down with the iconic bear and U.S. Forest Service fire prevention officer Ray Johnson to talk more about Smokey's history and his upcoming celebration.