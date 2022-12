LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Those planning on hitting the road during the holidays can fuel up at 7-Eleven or Speedway to take advantage of a special deal for loyalty members.

From now until January 10, patrons can get 11¢/gal off 7-Eleven and Speedway-branded fuel at any participating location. To find the nearest 7-Eleven fuel station, download the 7-Eleven app and navigate to the "Find a Store" section.

Download the Speedway app or visit their website to locate the nearest Speedway.