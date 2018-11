HENDERSON (KTNV) - Henderson police reported a bank robbery occurred at a Chase Bank near Sunset Road and Green Valley Parkway on Oct. 12.

Officers said a man wearing a mask went up to a teller and demanded cash while pulling out a gun.

The suspect left the bank with an unknown amount of cash and drove away in a white sedan.

Authorities urged anyone with more information to contact Crime Stoppers at 702-267-5000.