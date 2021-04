LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Usher's accused of tipping fake bills with his face on them to dancers at "Sapphire Gentleman's Club".

TMZ reports it was all a big misunderstanding.

A dancer reportedly went online and complained about getting bills like the one in the player above.

According to TMZ Usher and his crew actually spent thousands of dollars at the club and they only threw out the fake bills to help promote his upcoming residency here in Las Vegas.