Recycle your Christmas tree at more than 30 Southern Nevada locations

Give the community a gift this holiday season by recycling your Christmas tree at one of more than 30 convenient valley locations from Dec. 26 to Jan. 15.



Recycled trees are chipped into mulch and used in public gardens and parks across the community. The mulch conserves soil moisture, helps with dust control, and keeps plants and trees healthy.



More than 15,000 trees were recycled last year into 136 tons of nutrient-rich mulch. Local landfill volume was spared the equivalent of ten school buses (2,091 cubic yards). More than 211,000 trees have been recycled since the community-based program began in 2001.



For the second year, Las Vegas Cub Scout Pack 219 and Boy Scout Troop 96 will be collecting trees for residents who want to recycle but are unable to drop off their trees. The scouts earn a conservation badge and raise funds for their organizations. Visit pack219.org for details.



Drop-off Locations

Cut Christmas trees may be dropped off for free at more than 30 Clark County locations. Visit the Springs Preserve website to find the closest drop-off location.



Mulch from cut trees will also be available for free to community members at several valley locations:

Pecos Legacy Park and Acacia Park from Dec. 28 to Jan. 14. Open 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

University of Nevada Cooperative Extension (UNCE) will have mulch available for pickup at its North Las Vegas Research Center and Demonstration Orchard and its Lifelong Learning Center in Las Vegas. Pickup times vary and residents are encouraged to call UNCE’s Clark County office at (702) 222-3130.

How to prepare your tree for recycling

Remove all non-organic materials such as lights, wire, tinsel, ornaments, nails, tree stands and any other material that are not part of the tree. Flocked (sprayed with artificial snow) trees cannot be recycled. Trees more than 5 feet tall should be cut in half.



For more information, contact Tara Pike-Nordstom at (702) 895-3760 or tara.pike@unlv.edu. Join the “treecycling” conversation at @SNVTreeRecycle and #MulchMadness