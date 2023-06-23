Watch Now
Raiders and Golden Knights players to face off in charity 'Battle for Vegas' game

Raiders and Golden Knights to face off at Battle for Vegas 2023
Posted at 8:49 PM, Jun 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-22 23:49:56-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Battle for Vegas 2023 is happening on Saturday, July 22.

The softball game will benefit local charitable organizations and feature players of the Las Vegas Raiders facing off against players of the Vegas Golden Knights.

In addition to the game at The Lawn at Downtown Summerlin, there will be a two-day Fan Fest.

The fan fest will be from July 21-22. Photo opportunities, giveaways, vendors, interactive games, food and drink options will be available to attendees.

2023 will be the first time the organization will be putting on the Fan Fest ahead of the game.

More information and ticket availability can be found on the Battle For Vegas website.

