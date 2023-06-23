Raiders and Golden Knights players to face off in charity 'Battle for Vegas' game

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Battle for Vegas 2023 is happening on Saturday, July 22.

The softball game will benefit local charitable organizations and feature players of the Las Vegas Raiders facing off against players of the Vegas Golden Knights.

In addition to the game at The Lawn at Downtown Summerlin, there will be a two-day Fan Fest.

The fan fest will be from July 21-22. Photo opportunities, giveaways, vendors, interactive games, food and drink options will be available to attendees.

Announcing the inaugural B4V Fan Fest Presented by @caprockpartners to be held on Friday, July 21st and Saturday, July 22nd at The Lawn at @DTSummerlin.



Fan Fest will feature mascot and player appearances, inflatable games, obstacle course, food trucks, vendors and much more.

2023 will be the first time the organization will be putting on the Fan Fest ahead of the game.

We're excited to announce that the Las Vegas Grand Prix Foundation, the philanthropic organization behind @F1LasVegas, is sponsoring this year's Battle For Vegas!



The #LasVegasGP will sponsor the Home Run Derby and will be at the 2-day Fan Fest with photo ops, giveaways & more!

More information and ticket availability can be found on the Battle For Vegas website.