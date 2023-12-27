Police: At least 2 people killed by carjacking suspect who died during chase

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — At least two people are dead after a chaotic chain of events in the southwest Las Vegas Valley that included the theft of a police patrol vehicle and at least two carjackings. Police say the suspect was also found dead inside a stolen vehicle.

Capt. Joshua Martinez of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Office of Internal Oversight and Constitutional Policing laid out the morning's events as follows:

At 3:46 a.m., police were called to the area of Placid Street and Maulding Avenue on reports of an illegal shooting.

Update: As of 12 p.m., police confirmed they were also investigating a homicide in that area, though they did not immediately confirm whether the two investigations are related.

Police: Man shot his mother before police chase, armed carjackings in Las Vegas

Officers arriving in that area heard the shooting and noticed a Metro police patrol vehicle that had been struck with gunfire multiple times, Martinez said. No injuries to officers were reported in relation to that incident, he added.

The suspect, who had not been publicly identified as of this report, then stole the patrol vehicle and was pursued by police to the 7300 block of Durango Drive, which is near Warm Springs Road.

There, Martinez said the suspect carjacked a citizen and continued fleeing police in a stolen truck. Police chased him to the area of Durango Drive and Blue Diamond Road, where Martinez says he used a firearm to carjack another citizen.

A Las Vegas police officer "noticed the firearm and the threat to the citizen" and fired their service weapon at the suspect. The suspect drove off again in the SUV he'd carjacked, Martinez said.

In an updated press release, police said they pursued the SUV to the area of Durango Drive and Windmill Lane, where they say the suspect "exited the SUV and pointed a firearm at a citizen in a van."

"A shot was heard, and officers observed the suspect removing the injured citizen from the van," police stated.

As the suspect fled again, Metro police officers and Nevada State Police troopers fired their weapons at the vehicle.

They also requested medical attention for the injured citizen, who was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Police kept pursuit of the vehicle, ending up at Durango Drive and Agate Avenue, where Martinez said the stolen vehicle became disabled.

At that point, the suspect was in the vehicle alone and was refusing to cooperate with police commands, Martinez said. SWAT officers were called to the area and determined "there was no movement in the vehicle."

Martinez says the officers then approached the car and determined, with the assistance of medical personnel, that the suspect had died.

"He was taken into custody at that time, and there was no further incidents involving the suspect," Martinez said. "Once he was taken into custody, we were able to determine no officers were injured at this time."

Both Las Vegas police officers and Nevada State Police troopers fired their weapons through the course of the chase, Martinez said. The names of the officers involved are expected to be released within 48 hours.

A representative of the sheriff's office is expected to share additional information about the investigation within 72 hours.

Martinez stressed that the information he shared Wednesday morning was preliminary. He urged anyone who witnessed the morning's events to call LVMPD's dispatch at 702-828-3111.