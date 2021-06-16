Henderson's Pinecrest Academy marching band to go national

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The marching band at Pinecrest Academy Cadence in Henderson will be getting on the big stage as they're set to compete in the Bands of America Grand Nationals championship in Indianapolis. It's the first school from Nevada to ever participate.

Band director Mac Purdy says is an exciting proposition for his 60 band students and is looking forward to representing Nevada at the competition. This news coming after competitions were canceled last year due to the pandemic.

PREVIOUS STORY: First-ever Nevada marching band to attend Bands of America Grand Nationals Competition

To help fundraise for the trip, the band will be selling fireworks. Students will earn money towards their trip from the proceeds of the fireworks booths. Fireworks sales run from June 28 through July 4 at the following locations:

Speedee Mart - 401 E Horizon Ridge Pkwy, Henderson, NV 89002

Green Valley Grocery - 234 N Arroyo Grande Blvd, Henderson, NV 89014