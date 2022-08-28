Pet owners turn to cost-friendly solutions to prevent animal surrenders

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Animal shelters have been overwhelmed with people surrendering their pets. The pandemic has caused staffing shortages and public-access limitations, and now inflation is making it too expensive for some to care for a pet. However, there are several resources pet owners can take advantage of to help with the financial expense of caring for an animal.

The Animal Foundation offers low-cost veterinarian care for dogs, cats, birds, reptiles, farm animals, and small mammals. Their services include vaccines, spaying and neutering, and even treatment or operations for complex medical conditions.

“It’s really affordable,” said Christian Muniz. “That’s one of the reasons why I saved on my dog. They get neutered and chipped so we thought that was a good idea.”

Christian and his partner adopted Bo, the 1-year-old, one brown-eye, one blue-eyed husky from the Animal Foundation. The non-profit also offers a free food pet pantry. It’s open every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. or by appointment. The pantry is part of their Keeping Every Person and Pet Together program. The program also provides financial assistance for qualified pet owners. For example, they could pay for the pet deposit if a pet owner is moving to a new rental property.

Nevada SPCA provides assistance in finding a pet-friendly rental property. The non-profit also has a pet food pantry, as well as a low-cost clinic.

Hearts Alive Village is a non-profit animal care clinic that opened at the height of the pandemic. They also offer low-cost veterinarian care. They also offer an animal food bank.

There are several grants available for pet owners who are facing large medical bills. RedRover.org is a national and state-specific directory for financial aid.

Camp Bow Wow’s Buddy Foundation grant offers similar medical financial aid. Camp Bow Wow is a doggie daycare and overnight boarding facility. Some pet owners may consider putting their pup in a daycare while away from work. It sounds like an added expense, but the exercise and stimulation in the animal could be preventative in the long run.

“Any exercise or mental stimulation will obviously increase the dog’s overall mental health and physical well-being as well, just like exercise for us and may reduce potential long-term medical bills,” said Casey Gish,

President and owner of Camp Bow Wow in Summerlin.

If pet owners have exhausted all of their resources in owning an animal and absolutely have to surrender their pets, Rehome by AdoptAPet.com offers a national online database of people who are looking to adopt. This is an alternative to dropping off the pet at an overcrowded shelter.