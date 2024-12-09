One person dead after shooting involving an officer at South Point Hotel and Casino

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a shooting involving an officer at the South Point Hotel and Casino, located in the 9700 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard.

According to authorities, officers responded to the property after receiving reports of a suicidal man inside the property just after 5 p.m.

Metro said the man refused to comply with officers, prompting LVMPD to declare the situation a barricade.

SWAT officers and crisis negotiators were called to the scene.

WATCH: Capt. Kurt McKenzie provides details on this investigation.

Las Vegas Metro Police provides details on barricade situation that ended in one person dead

After several hours of attempting to negotiate with the man, he exited the room armed with a long gun. Officers told him to drop the gun.

Police said the man charged toward officers, causing an officer to discharge his weapon, hitting the man.

Officers immediately rendered aid until medical arrived. Medical personnel responded and pronounced the man dead.

As of this report, no officers have been reported injured.

This shooting marks the 16th officer-involved shooting in Metro's jurisdiction in 2024 and the fourth in less than one month.

South Point Hotel, Casino & Spa sent Channel 13 this statement:

South Point Hotel, Casino & Spa is fully cooperating with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD). For any media inquiries, please direct your questions to the LVMPD.