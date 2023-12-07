Watch Now
One of three victims of UNLV shooting identified by local gym in Instagram post

Patricia Navarro, first UNLV shooting victim identified
Posted at 11:16 AM, Dec 07, 2023
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An assistant professor is the first victim to be identified in the UNLV shooting, according to an Instagram post from a local cheer gym.

The California All-Stars Las Vegas Cheer Gym identified the first victim — Patricia Navarro, an assistant professor in the Accounting Department at UNLV — in a heartfelt statement.

"Our hearts are shattered as we share the devastating news of the loss of a beloved member of our Cali family in yesterday's senseless shooting," the post read.

The post continued, "Our deepest condolences and prayers go out to the Navarro family during this unimaginably difficult time."

Navarro was one of three people killed in a shooting at UNLV's business school on Wednesday. The other two victims have not been identified as of this report.

Police said a fourth victim was hospitalized after the shooting and is said to be in "stable" condition.

