NV Energy issues public safety outage on Mount Charleston until Tuesday morning

UPDATE | Oct. 28

Around 7:43 p.m. Monday night, NV Energy issued a PSOM for the areas of Angel Peak and Kyle Canyon on Mount Charleston as weather conditions changed.

NV Energy said the planned proactive outage is expected to last until approximately 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29.

NV Energy said approximately 483 customers are affected.

UPDATE | Oct. 27

From an update Sunday night, NV Energy said they do not have plans to proactively turn off power due to changing weather conditions — but outages could still be possible if weather conditions change again.

The possible PSOM event would cover the Mount Charleston areas of Angel Peak and Kyle Canon.

From NV Energy:

"With current conditions, we do not plan to proactively turn off power; however, weather conditions can change quickly, so an outage could still be possible with high winds expected tonight, October 27, into tomorrow, October 28."

ORIGINAL ARTICLE

MOUNT CHARLESTON (KTNV) — Hundreds of NV Energy customers will experience a "proactive outage" in the Mount Charleston area starting Sunday night, according to the company.

NV Energy said due to elevated fire weather conditions in Southern Nevada, approximately 466 Mount Charleston customers will experience a Public Safety Outage Management (PSOM) Watch.

This will include the areas of Angel Peak and Kyle Canyon.

The outage is scheduled to start at 10 p.m. Sunday night and last through 10 a.m. Tuesday.

What are PSOMs?

According to NV Energy, a Public Safety Outage Management (PSOM) watch is:

"PSOMs are a preventive action NV Energy takes to prevent a wildfire based on extreme weather criteria. A PSOM watch means that certain weather criteria including high winds, low humidity and heat may require us to proactively de-energize equipment for the safety of our community and to avoid a potential wildfire ignition."

During these outages, NV Energy said they will proactively de-energize power for affected customers in high-risk zones as a preventative for wildfires.

If you are a customer in a high-risk zone, you likely will have already been notified by NV Energy via phone, text, email or through their website at NVEnergy.com/psom.

NV Energy said they will continue to monitor fire weather conditions and will provide regular updates.

The timeframe of the outage includes the duration of the weather event. The outage is also dependent on how long it will take crews to turn off power before the weather event and how long it will take to complete damage inspections after the weather event, according to the company.

Hear it from our weather experts

On Monday, Channel 13's Weather Team is forecasting southwesterly winds blowing 20-30mph with gusts up to 50mph. A Wind Advisory is in effect from 11 a.m. Monday through 5 a.m. Tuesday for the areas of Clark, San Bernadino, and Mohave counties.

Strong winds are a major factor when it comes to wildfire risk, as a tiny spark can quickly grow into a large, uncontrolled burn with the help of the breeze.

NV Energy said vegetation debris can easily blow into power lines and other electrical equipment during these kinds of weather events — which can lead to wildfires.

